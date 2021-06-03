INT. Steps Into Global Market With Their Full Stack Analytics And Data Science Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—INT., a full-cycle product engineering company, has dynamic goals to align INT. V.3.0 on a growth path. One of the key objectives is to step into Analytics/BI, ML/AI as a service domain.

INT. will serve enterprises to improve customer retention, customer experience and upsell/cross sell and reduce churn and would be focussing more on solving business problems rather than building complex Data Science models.

“We expect over time the scope and size of the team to grow rapidly. This team is to be one of the fastest-growing business teams within INT.,” mentioned Abhishek Rungta, CEO of INT. “We have created a dedicated team with members who come with a lot of experience in data science and deep domain knowledge. Some of our pilot projects on Banking & Finance, Hotel & Restaurant, Career Discovery, E-Commerce, and HR- IT & MNC are in process.”

Since the inception of their Analytics division, INT. has already worked with a number of global clients. For the West African company Paelyt, they have developed a credit scoring model for loan borrowers, Customer Segmentation and Propensity model. For Tryloka, INT. did market basket analysis, Behavioural analysis, demographic analysis, feedback analysis to understand the sentiment score etc. which enables brands to make strategic decisions.

“INT. developed a predictive model for claims processing for us. They are amongst the very few of the quant people to possess the total package. With their excellent credentials, strong statistical and data mining skills, they easily anticipate what their clients need. They’ve led numerous projects that have helped our company maximize growth and understand our customers better,” said Effi Mor, CEO of Remitrix, an Israel based insurance solvency and risk assessment company and a client of INT.

“Our key clients are expected to come from our key domain of BFSI, Life Sciences, and Retail. We will also be developing tools/IP/products at the confluence of technology, marketing, and analytics within the next few years,” Rungta concluded.

