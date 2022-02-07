Insurium™ Announces Appointment of Virginia Johnson Stanley as SVP of Business Development

SaaS commercial insurance software solution firm expands market reach with new appointment of industry veteran combined with release of new Claims management solution





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurium™, a market-leading cloud-based core software platform for the commercial insurance industry, announced the appointment of industry veteran Virginia Johnson Stanley as SVP of Business Development. Virginia joins Insurium™ with over a decade of experience in the P&C insurance solution space working closely with claim administration systems and is a longstanding trusted advisor in the self-insured, carrier, and TPA market.

Prior to joining Insurium™, Virginia served as Strategic Account Director for Verisk Casualty Solutions which acquired Franco Signor, LLC in September 2020. Her duties included new logo contracts for Medicare and Section 111, EDI, and analytics. Additionally, she was the point person for numerous claim system partnerships and integrations for this product suite. At Franco Signor, LLC, Virginia served as Executive Vice President of National Accounts and was the subject matter expert for aligning and executing vendor partner and claim system integrations. Previous to Franco Signor, Virginia was a National Executive for PRIUM (acquired by Genex, now Enlyte a Mitchell International, Inc. company), which offered pharmacy intervention solutions to improve patient care and claim outcomes, and Vice President of National Accounts at Gould & Lamb, LLC (acquired by ExamWorks, LLC).

“I am excited about joining Insurium™ and being involved in the firm’s continued growth and success serving the P&C market. My deep expertise and proven understanding of the unique needs in this space will pair well with Insurium’s existing clients, new Claims management solution, and future growth plans,” stated Virginia Johnson Stanley, SVP of Business Development at Insurium™.

Virginia holds her undergraduate degree from Florida Gulf Coast University, and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Walden University. She is an active committee member of the Self Insurance Institute of America™ (SIIA) which advocates for self-insurance and alternative risk transfer rights in Workers Compensation. She is also a CLM fellow with the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance and a member of RIMS®, the risk management society.

“Virginia is a passionate leader and trusted advisor, who comes to Insurium™ with a remarkable track record and perfect alignment with our culture, goals, and growth strategy,” stated Jeremy Williams, President and CEO of Insurium™.

About Insurium™

Insurium™, backed by Bow River Capital, is a market-leading InsureTech firm providing small and mid-size commercial insurance companies with a 360-degree view of the insurance process life cycle, all in one place. The Insurium™ platform is a cloud-based software supporting the core insurance operations functions such as underwriting, rating, policy administration, billing, claims management, loss control, regulatory compliance, self-service portals, reporting, and analytics. The company’s existing client mix includes a variety of P&C insurance carriers, captives, public entity pools, workers’ compensation self-insured groups (SIG), risk management firms, and third-party administrators (TPA).

Contact Virginia at vjohnson@insurium.com to learn more about the Insurium’s solutions. Learn more at insurium.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts

Bryan Olsowsky, bolsowsky@insurium.com