Insurity Summit 2021 Draws 800+ Attendees and Announces New Digital Claims Payments, Insurity Analytics, and Regulatory Competency Center

With hundreds in attendance from almost 200 different insurance organizations, Insurity Summit 2021 showcased major new product updates and customer support features

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual user event, the Insurity Summit, on June 15, 17, and 22. The three-day event featured dozens of sessions that included executive keynotes, informative product updates, and thought-provoking roundtable discussions for hundreds of attendees from nearly 200 leading insurance carriers, MGAs, and brokers.

Insurity Summit’s keynotes paved the way for industry-leading change, with the launch of several new products including Digital Claims Payments, end-to-end MGA solutions, and Insurity Analytics. Insurity Analytics draws from the broadest and deepest data repositories in the industry based upon non-proprietary ACORD standards to deliver insights beyond what is available from any other data solution in the property and casualty (P&C) marketplace. Insurity also introduced Sure by Insurity, the new line of highly configurable products that allows for fast and easy integration and quickly enables insurers and MGAs to bring new products to the market. These new products not only enhance the customer experience, but serve to provide a better user experience for policyholders.

Other key highlights from the event included the announcement of the Regulatory Competency Center. Insurity customers shared success stories and insights into how they are leveraging Insurity products and partnerships to solve business challenges, strengthen their underwriting capabilities, and deliver a more seamless policyholder experience.

The closing keynote was given by Jeff Goldberg, EVP, Research and Consulting, at Novarica. He addressed the key trending topic of cloud technology and how the P&C insurance industry needs to adopt the cloud for its core systems to compete in a rapidly changing marketplace.

“ We would like to thank all those who attended Insurity Summit 2021,” said Sylvester Mathis, Insurity Chief Insurance Officer. “ We were delighted to connect with over 800 attendees about new product updates, customer support features, and emerging insurance and technology trends that can drive profitable business growth for their organizations. We look forward to connecting in person at our next user event in 2022.”

