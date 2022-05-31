Insurity Recognized as a Strong Performer in P&C Claims Management Systems Evaluation

Insurity’s inclusion in the report marks the progress its software, Sure Claims, has made in delivering new capabilities, service, and support mechanisms

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it is recognized as a “Strong Performer” by Forrester Research, Inc.’s “ The Forrester Wave™: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q2 2022” for its Sure Claims solution. The ranking of Insurity’s cloud-native and scalable claims solution as a “Strong Performer” represents the biggest improvement in this year’s report.

“ Insurity deserves praise for the biggest improvement in this year’s Wave,” wrote Ellen Carney, Principal Analyst, Forrester, in the report. “ Its vision is to become a platform and architecture that support ‘what tomorrow will look like.’ Insurity strengths include the breadth of channels for customer asks for new capabilities, including its Insurity Engage portal and monthly product virtual conferences.”

Forrester assessed Insurity’s Sure Claims as “ a strong fit for cloud-first, mid-tier, multi-line P&C insurers and MGAs.” According to the report, Insurity’s Sure Claims received the top score possible in the criteria of adjustor workbench: user interface, claimant experience: customer self-service, and automated decisioning: artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning.

“ Insurity is excited to be recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester 2022 Wave Report for our Sure Claims solution,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. “ Insurity’s core vision is to deliver the world’s most nimble, cloud-native, and intuitively analytical insurance software ecosystem to P&C carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Sure Claims puts us one step closer to achieving that objective while empowering our customers to provide a differentiated, agile claims experience for their customers.”

Sure Claims enables carriers and MGAs to streamline claims management with workflow-based data capture, vendor management, and automated adjuster assignment to increase claims accuracy. With more innovative claims handling, Sure Claims delivers a modern customer service experience with direct-to-consumer distribution, claims payments, coverage verification, and intelligent fraud detection.

To learn more about Insurity’s cloud-based solutions for P&C carriers, brokers, and MGAs, please contact Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com