Insurity Launches New Payroll Validator Feature for Sure Premium Audit, Enabling Workers’ Comp Carriers to Streamline the Audit Process

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it had launched a Payroll Validator feature for workers’ compensation carriers leveraging Sure Premium Audit. The Payroll Validator will automate payroll data collection from over 100 payroll service providers and streamline the audit process for both workers’ comp carriers and policyholders. The Payroll Validator feature is available for immediate purchase for existing Sure Premium Audit users.

Sure Premium Audit enables P&C carriers to uncover additional premiums by automatically screening a carrier’s entire book of business to generate audits based on business-defined rules without human intervention. For example, a top 25 P&C carrier recently presented at Insurity’s customer conference, Excellence in Insurance Innovation, that Sure Premium Audit’s automation tools have allowed them to reduce the operational time of their audit staff by over 24,000 hours a year.

Now, with the new Payroll Validator feature, workers’ compensation carriers can further automate their audit process by transferring raw payroll data from over 100 payroll service providers, decreasing wait times as payroll data is imported directly to the field audit tool. Policyholders can log in once and provide permission to pull payroll data throughout the policy period or shortly after.

Sure Premium Audit’s Payroll Validator also reduces the opportunity for fraud. Carriers can increase security by eliminating the sending of sensitive data through email or other unsecured channels and minimize fraud by having the unaltered payroll data come directly from the source of the payroll system.

“ The faster and more efficient workers’ comp providers can make their premium auditing process, the faster they can send out bills, and more likely they are to collect payments,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ Sure Premium Audit’s Payroll Validator automates a historically time-consuming process for workers’ comp providers by capturing that payroll data directly from the payroll service provider. Not only does this eliminate the time auditors must spend obtaining messaging and payroll data from policyholders, but it creates a more streamlined experience for your policyholders.”

To learn more about how Sure Premium Audit can benefit your organization, please reach out to Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

