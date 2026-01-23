Insurity Launches New Accelerated Partner Program to Deepen Collaboration and Drive Scalable Growth Across its Industry-Leading Partner Ecosystem

Expanded program strengthens partner engagement across sales, delivery, and go-to-market to drive scalable, repeatable outcomes for insurers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced the launch of Insurity’s new Partner Program, an expanded partner program designed to deepen collaboration across Insurity’s network of more than 200 partners, including system integrator (SI), technology, and insurance content and service partners. Through this ecosystem, insurers gain access to one of the most comprehensive and capable partner ecosystems in the P&C market.

The new program introduces a more structured and scalable model for how Insurity engages with partners across the insurance value chain. The program aligns partners closely with Insurity’s fastest-growing product areas and evolving customer demand, enabling earlier engagement in sales cycles, stronger joint go-to-market execution, and clearer, more predictable paths to revenue and growth as insurers pursue increasingly complex modernization initiatives.

For SI partners, the new partner program expands opportunities across implementations, data migrations, platform configuration, integrations, testing support, and managed services, including a defined path to SI-enabled, multi-phase engagements. Technology and services partners benefit from clearer integration frameworks, co-branded solution opportunities, and structured go-to-market alignment designed to drive adoption, differentiation, and scale.

“Partnerships are a core part of how we help insurers deliver meaningful outcomes,” said Jatin Atre, President of Insurity. “By aligning with partners earlier and more intentionally, we’re creating an ecosystem that helps our customers execute complex initiatives with greater speed, confidence, and consistency, while preserving what makes each insurer unique.”

The new accelerated program also introduces account mapping and opportunity routing to improve revenue visibility with partners, along with standardized playbooks, certification paths, and delivery oversight to support consistent execution across implementations and integrations.

“Our partners play a critical role in how insurers implement, extend, and realize value from Insurity’s core platforms,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Revenue and Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “The accelerated program provides a more scalable way for partners to work with Insurity and grow their business. Together we can help insurers execute complex initiatives with confidence and deliver stronger outcomes.”

