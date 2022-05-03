Insurity Launches Cloud-Based Sure Underwriting Workbench to Streamline the Underwriting Process, Offering P&C Carriers a 50% Off Discount for a Limited Time

P&C carriers that take advantage of Sure Underwriting Workbench’s 50% off discount will benefit from streamlined processes, improved decision making, and enhanced collaboration

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it will provide its new, cloud-based Sure Underwriting Workbench solution at a 50% base license fee discount to P&C carriers, and will waive all direct written premium (DWP) based charges for the first year of a license. The first five existing Insurity customers who license Sure Underwriting Workbench will also receive 500 implementation hours for no charge as part of the promotion.

Due to changing market conditions and new and emerging technologies, underwriting needs are transforming. However, underwriters are still often slowed down by the same routine decisions, manually needing to search for data in too many places, and having difficulty working in the accounts simultaneously with their teams. Insurity’s Sure Underwriting Workbench empowers underwriters to automate routine decisions so they can spend more time focusing on complex and emerging risks.

Sure Underwriting Workbench streamlines the underwriting process and improves decision-making by enabling an account-level view of risk to underwrite multiple products together regardless of policy systems. Underwriters can identify bottlenecks and opportunities to streamline operations with readily available operational metrics. By consolidating all data, documents, and decisions into a single, cloud-native workbench, P&C carriers can reduce the number of underwriting tools they need by half when leveraging Sure Underwriting Workbench.

“ Sure Underwriting Workbench solves many of the issues underwriters face in this rapidly evolving market,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. ”The solution reduces the time underwriters spend sifting through different data sources and systems by bringing all data together in one place. Sure Underwriting Workbench’s cloud-native platform works with any policy admin system to enable real-time collaboration, automated decisions, and a holistic data view.”

To qualify for the discounted pricing, P&C carriers must execute a three-year contract of Sure Underwriting Workbench by September 30, 2022. Additional terms and conditions apply. To learn more about eligibility and how to streamline the underwriting process with Sure Underwriting Workbench, please visit here for more information.

