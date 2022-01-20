Insurity Completed 52 Customer Go-Lives On Its Configurable Cloud-Native Platform in 2021

These implementations of Insurity’s cloud-based solutions enable Insurity customers to seamlessly engage with an ecosystem of partners, services, and applications as they capitalize on emerging technologies and new business opportunities

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it completed 52 go-lives on its cloud-based platform in 2021. Insurity’s cloud-native platform accelerates the delivery of new capabilities for more than 400 of its 500 plus customers and furthers its vision of empowering customers by delivering the world’s most configurable, easy-to-use, and intuitively analytical software suite.

Insurity’s cloud platform, run on the public cloud via cloud leaders Azure and AWS, enables customers to scale dynamically to support customer growth and provide capabilities such as launching new products in less than 30 days, reducing claims processing time by up to 20%, and making better underwriting decisions up to 40% faster. These accelerated capabilities allow Insurity’s customers to enhance the policyholder experience and improve business operations.

“ Our use of Insurity’s cloud-based claims management infrastructure has allowed our company to increase operational efficiency while improving the overall customer experience,” said Owen Donohue, Senior Manager, Operations, Jetty Insurance. “ The ability to utilize centralized and flexible computing power and storage is helping us reduce manual handling, lower error rates, and improve processing all while giving us the ability to gather, store, access, and analyze data at speed.”

Insurity’s ecosystem of partners and services, breadth of technical resources, and its team of insurance and cloud experts help bring new and existing customers rapidly up to speed with the market’s most advanced and secure insurance cloud offering.

“ As a P&C carrier, it’s no longer enough to simply be on the cloud,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. “ Rather, carriers should be looking to maximize the benefits being on the cloud provides, especially in terms of digital enablement, for business growth, improving the policyholder experience, and stronger, data-driven decisions. Insurity’s proven cloud-based platforms and easy configuration tools help customers drive value and react to changes in the marketplace more quickly than ever before.”

To learn more about how Insurity’s cloud-native policy, billing, claims, and analytics software can benefit your business, please contact Laura Krause at Laura.Krause@Insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Jetty

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty’s solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. Jetty is available nationwide and is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Jetty can benefit your property, visit www.jetty.com.

