Insurity Announces More Than 400 Customers Now Successfully Deployed in the Cloud

Insurity’s cloud-based, configurable solutions have made it possible for more than 80% of its customers to launch new programs in 30 days, achieve faster speed to quote, and improve the policyholder experience

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that over 400 of its 500 plus customers are successfully deployed in the cloud and that they completed 52 go-lives in 2021. A significant majority of Insurity’s customers are leveraging the cloud’s configurability to become more agile in meeting evolving market demands and increasing policyholder expectations. Insurers are able to quote up to 40% faster and quickly launch new programs in less than 30 days.

“ Cloud is the driving force empowering digital today. With pressure to adopt digitalization driven by customers who expect a consistently digital experience, Insurity delivers a modern, intuitive interface hosted in the cloud for 80% of our customers,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. “ Insurity’s cloud-native and fully configurable policy, billing, claims, and analytics software has long been proven to empower insurance organizations to quickly take advantage of opportunities and outpace the competition. With more than 50 go-lives completed in the past 12 months, Insurity has empowered carriers to take advantage of the agility and flexibility the cloud offers.”

Insurity’s configurable cloud platform allows insurance organizations to scale quickly during periods of high demand, speeding up the claims lifecycle, and reducing overall costs to improve the claims experience for policyholders.

“ The configurability, scalability, and security of Insurity’s cloud-native Sure Suite has been a game-changer for us throughout our 7-year partnership,” said Ben Bomhoff, VP of Enterprise Systems, Security First Insurance. “ The agility Insurity’s cloud-native software has brought us is tremendous. With Insurity’s expertise, we have gained the ability to cut costs, better serve our policyholders, and carve out an unwavering competitive advantage.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Security First Insurance

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians’ vulnerability to natural catastrophes. The company serves hundreds of thousands of policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year®.

Security First Insurance has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. and is strongly committed to improving Florida’s homeowners insurance market and initiatives that support and protect residents and communities of the Sunshine State.

Follow the company on Twitter (@SecurityFirstFL) on Facebook (facebook.com/InsuringFloridaHomes), or visit SecurityFirstFlorida.com.

