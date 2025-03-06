Insure.com Names Best Auto, Home, Life and Health Insurance Companies for 2025

Annual rankings find Travelers, Nationwide, Amica, State Farm, Kaiser Permanente, and Northwestern Mutual among the top insurers

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#insurance--Insure.com has released its Best Insurance Companies for 2025 rankings, marking the 13th year Insure.com, the comprehensive consumer resource for insurance data and insight, has rated the top auto, home, life and health insurers.

Among the top insurance companies:

Best car insurance company: Travelers

Best car insurance company for cheap rates: Nationwide

Best car insurance company for customer satisfaction: Amica

Best home insurance company: Amica

Best home insurance company for policy offerings: Nationwide

Best for auto and home bundling: Nationwide

Best life insurance company: Northwestern Mutual

Best health insurance companies: Kaiser Permanente and UnitedHealthcare (tied)

Insure.com’s editors used a variety of data sources to compile the rankings, including a survey of almost 2,000 insurance consumers fielded to assess each company’s customer experience, claims handling ability, trustworthiness, digital experience and other important factors. Editors also analyzed insurers’ rate information, AM Best financial stability scores, National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ complaint records and other third-party data.

The top five companies in each insurance category:

Auto insurance:

1. Travelers

2. Nationwide

3. Geico

4. State Farm

5. Progressive

Home insurance:

1. Amica

2. State Farm

3. Allstate

4. Progressive

5. Nationwide

Health insurance:

1. Kaiser Permanente and UnitedHealthcare (tie)

3. Aetna

4. Highmark

5. Elevance, HCSC and Humana (tie)

Life insurance:

1. Northwestern Mutual

2. MassMutual

3. New York Life and John Hancock (tie)

5. Prudential

“The intention behind the Best Insurance Companies rankings is to offer consumers insights into which insurer might suit their needs and budget,” says Nupur Gambhir, managing editor of Insure.com and a licensed insurance agent. “Everyone has unique insurance needs. And, as the price of insurance continues to climb, consumers as never before need to shop around. They need to compare insurers for costs, coverage levels and other important factors. We believe our rankings are a great place to start.”

About Insure.com

Insure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure.com is a member of QuinStreet’s expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure.com has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance.

