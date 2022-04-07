Home Business Wire Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022
Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

ACTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 5, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.insulet.com/events, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. To participate in the live call via phone, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number, passcode, and a unique registrant ID required to enter the call.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Deborah R. Gordon

Vice President, Investor Relations

(978) 600-7717

dgordon@insulet.com

Merrill Robichaud

Investor Relations Coordinator

(978) 932-0444

mrobichaud@insulet.com

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(978) 932-0611

awiczek@insulet.com

