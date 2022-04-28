InstaMortgage CEO Shashank Shekhar Named Entrepreneur of the Year – Financial Services in the 2022 Stevie® Awards

Company continues to earn recognition for achievements in business and leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InstaMortgage, a tech-driven mortgage lender licensed in 26 states, today announced that its CEO Shashank Shekhar was named an Entrepreneur of the Year with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Financial Services Category. This honor is part of The 20th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA).





The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Executive of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year, among others.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year from American Business Awards,” said Shekhar. “I am celebrating this accomplishment on behalf of the entire team at InstaMortgage. Our relentless commitment to offering a digital, faster, and more predictable mortgage experience to homebuyers and homeowners made this award possible for me and for the company.”

During the past year, Shekhar and InstaMortgage have been recognized by the Financial Times (FT) on their list of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 and by Deloitte for their Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and the company earned a spot on the 2021 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Additionally, the Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized InstaMortgage as the fastest-growing private company in 2021. InstaMortgage will continue to pursue excellence and honors in the financial services industry and the business community across the country.

About InstaMortgage

Founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar, InstaMortgage aims to provide a radically different mortgage experience to its clients across 26 states. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver a mortgage experience tailored to each client’s unique financial situation. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and Deloitte Fast Tech 500. It has also been recognized by several mortgage industry publications as one of the best places to work. InstaMortgage, dba Arcus Lending Inc, NMLS 1035734

