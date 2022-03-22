Insta360 Introduces ONE RS Camera Series; More Info at B&H Photo Video

Insta360 engineered their ONE RS action camera to connect to a 360° module, a weatherproof wide-angle lens, and Leica glass atop a 1” sensor.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is pleased to announce that immersive technology has become more powerful and versatile with the Insta360 ONE RS series, which creates interactive VR content and high-definition wide-angle shots.

The modular design of the Insta360 ONE RS comes in three configurations, the 4K Edition, Twin Edition, or 1-Inch Edition, each offering a different lens and sensor combo. Their updated ONE RS Core module powers the intense processing for 360-degree video, internal stabilization, and a wind reduction algorithm. Whether you’re looking for a 1-inch sensor with Leica glass, a weatherproof 4K wide-angle lens, or 360-degree 5.7K footage, the ONE RS has an edition for you. Then again, its modular design allows you to have all three.

Insta360 ONE RS 1″ Edition Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1688558-REG/insta360_cinrsgp_b_one_rs_1_camera.html

Key Features

1″ Mod + RS Core Mod with Reversible LCD

Battery Base & 16′ Waterproof Frame

Crisper Audio with 3 Mics

Faster Wi-Fi Speed, Larger Battery

Lens Mod Features 1″ Sensor

Up to 4K60 Video/19MP Photos

FlowState Stabilization

All-In-One Modularity



The innovative approach to making a single device that can act as a 360-degree and wide-angle camera frees your inner DP to choose the lens that works best for each shot. If the action is taking place all around you, shoot in 360-degrees for infinite reframing. Yet if you are going for pristine image quality, dedicate your sensor to capture a smaller angle of view with either the new 4K Boost Lens or Leica 1-Inch Wide Angle Lens modules.

Insta360 ONE RS 4K Boost Lens Module



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1688557-REG/insta360_cinrsgp_e_one_rs_boost_4k.html

Key Features

Interchangeable Module for ONE RS

Up to 6K Widescreen Video, 2:35:1 Aspect

48MP Photos, Active HDR Action Mode

Supports FlowState Image Stabilization

Quiver of Glass



The new 4K Boost lens offers a ½” sensor that captures 6K widescreen video with its 2.35:1 aspect ratio, designed to work seamlessly with Hollywood-style CinemaScope footage. A true adventure-cam lens, its Active HDR does a fantastic job of stabilizing shaky footage and retaining subtlety in the highlights and shadows. When used for still photography, the ½” sensor records 48MP images that can be enlarged and printed to display on your wall.

Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1688556-REG/insta360_cinrsgp_a_one_rs_twin_camera.html

Key Features

Modular Action Cam & 360 Camera System

5.7K30 Video, 18MP Photos with 360 Lens

4K Lens: 4K50 Video, 48MP Photos

21% More Battery Life than ONE R

3 Mics for Better Audio, Instant Zoom

Active HDR, FlowState Stabilization

Faster Wi-Fi Transfer

Battery Base, 3-Prong Mounting Frame

Front/Rear-Facing Screen

Built for backward compatibility, the updated ONE RS Core is compatible with the existing 5.7K 360-degree lens for an immersive experience and catch-all recording. With 360-degree footage, you can frame your shot retroactively, zooming in to various details that a wide-angle camera would have missed. Another fun processing feature deletes your selfie-stick, giving you a third-person perspective of yourself. For the ultimate image quality, use the previously released 1-inch wide-angle lens. Co-designed with Leica, this high-quality glass sits atop a 1″ sensor. It captures 5.3K low-light footage in precise detail and accurate color. Compatible lenses are slated to be released in the future, a major advantage of this modular design.

Smarter Brain



The ONE RS Core has an enhanced processor to power the camera’s complex features, such as FlowState Stabilization, which gives you gimbal-like smoothness and a static horizon line. Save time in post-production by having that effect already baked into the wide-angle footage shot in up to 4K at 60 fps. The increased computing power enables mid-clip digital zooms to save time in post-production. A Quick Menu helps ensure you don’t miss a shot while lost in a clunky UI between modes such as TimeShift, HDR, or Standard presets.

Crisper Sound



The ONE RS Core has three mics, letting you capture detailed audio. The Wind Noise Reduction algorithm cleans up the roar of rushing through the air, isolating your vocals, the sound of carving fresh pow, or twigs cracking under your mountain bike tires. Finally, the updated mounting bracket includes a windproof cover to block unwanted noise.

Rough & Tumble



The ONE RS is made for adventure, even when that takes you on a dive up to 16 feet below the surface of the water. The various lens and battery mods are built to withstand the jostles of landing jumps on a motocross racetrack, making sure your camera doesn’t fall apart at the most exciting moments. The updated mounting bracket is optimized for heat dissipation, keeping your camera at a safe operating temperature when pushed to its limits. Its quick-release latch enables convenient access for lens and battery swaps. It has been enlarged to make room for the updated 1445mAh battery, a 21% improvement over the previous edition. This ONE RS battery is compatible with the previously released ONE R Core, breathing new life into your existing equipment.

Rapid Transfers



The new ONE RS processor boosts Wi-Fi transfer speed by 67%, getting your footage and photos to your smartphone as quickly as possible, or use the Quick Reader device to plug into your camera to load the footage onto the SD card, then into your phone to download. This option is key when you’re out in the field with limited battery.

Shot Lab & Snap Wizard



Play around in post-production with AI-fueled features, such as Slow Mo+, which delivers up to 64x slow motion by filling in the gaps between the captured frames smoothly. Cinelapse creates a warp-speed effect between moments-of-interest in your clip. Center Stage keeps you right in the middle of the screen even when the camera is flung all around you. Toss your camera in the air to utilize Freeze Throw, which pauses your video at the apex, doing a 360-degree aerial pan of your surroundings, before falling back into your hand. Create duplicates of a person in your shot by using Clone Loop. Replace your cloudy day with a timelapse of the Milky Way by using the Sky Swap feature. Sharing your images is made easy by the Snap Wizard app, a foolproof way to reframe and export for social media.

Oohs & Ahhs!



The flexibility to switch lenses gives you a level of control previously out of reach for action cameras. As a shooter, spend more time focusing on hitting jumps and sticking landings, knowing that the camera will catch the action. Once in the edit bay, you’ll notice the incredible effects of the boosted ONE RS Core’s processor, whether it’s the image stabilization or the high resolution and frame rates. Last thing: be prepared for a ton of likes and follows when minds are blown by your incredible shots.

Insta360 ONE RS Improves the Versatile and Modular Action Cam System



https://youtu.be/e9K0x-JgjLM

Learn more with B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/versatility-in-the-insta360-one-rs-world-of-360-degree-action-cams

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/