Inspired Execution Podcast Season 3 Launches Featuring Leaders from Adobe, Asana, Google Cloud, U.S. Bank, and More

New Episodes Return Today Focusing on How to Create Disruptive Innovations, Build Effective Teams, and Deliver Business Agility

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–​​DataStax today announced the third season of the Inspired Execution podcast, hosted by Chet Kapoor, the company’s Chairman and CEO. Inspired Execution features global technology leaders on their journeys to scaling multi-billion dollar businesses while inspiring their teams. Each episode will focus on a leadership topic conveyed through guests’ stories, including innovation and simplification, execution, ownership, and more.

In the first episode of Season 3, Kapoor sits down with Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer at Asana. They discuss human-centered design, what makes a technology disruptive, how simplification and clarification spark innovation, and helpful productivity tips.

“This season is unique in many ways, from the leaders joining the podcast to our new episode themes, which I’m calling Inspired Leadership. The goal is to help listeners take the learnings that resonate and create their own playbook for success. I’m so grateful to have these conversations with such inspiring creators, builders, and innovators,” said Kapoor.

Fresh off a successful Season 2 that featured leaders from Cisco, PayPal, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, and more, the third season of Inspired Execution continues with an impressive line-up of guests from many of the world’s largest enterprises and startups across technology, film production, and financial services.

Jeetu Patel, SVP and GM of the Security and Collaboration Division at Cisco, said of Inspired Execution, “These [conversations] are good for the younger generation, and if they can take away one thing from something like this, it’s worth the time.”

Coming up, Kapoor will be joined by Anand Deshpande, founder of Persistent Systems, and Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems, on Tuesday, October 26.

Other Inspired Execution Season 3 guests include:

● Abhay Parasnis, EVP, CTO & CPO at Adobe

● Alana Mayo, President of MGM’s Orion Pictures

● Aashima Gupta, Director of Global Healthcare Strategy & Solutions at Google Cloud

The podcast series is available on InspiredExecution.com, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Listen to the first episode of Season 3: Asana CPO on the science of human-centered design and disruptive innovation

