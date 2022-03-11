Home Business Wire InSitu Biologics Welcomed Into UAE in5 Incubator
Business Wire

InSitu Biologics Welcomed Into UAE in5 Incubator

di Business Wire

OAKDALE, Minn. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InSitu Biologics, a United States company headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, is very pleased to share it was formally welcomed into the in5 Incubator last month by in5’s Board of Directors.

In5 is one of the UAE’s leading incubators, specializing in supporting tech, media, and design startups. Their goal is to further enhance the robust investment climate in the Middle East by boosting investor access to leading startups in its ecosystem. More than 500 businesses have been supported by the incubator since its inception nearly a decade ago.

“This partnership will allow InSitu Biologics to advance our ability to conduct investigational and clinical studies internationally, as well as secure funding and build important partnerships in the region,” said Kevin Bassett, President, and CEO of InSitu Biologics.

In addition to participating in the Arab Health 2022 conference last month, InSitu Biologics will also be presenting as in5’s first health partner company in the upcoming Advance Health event – “Future of Biotech R&D in UAE.” More information about in5 can be found here.

InSitu Biologics: InSitu Biologics is an emerging biotech company focused on the development of a multi-phase prolonged-release drug delivery platform for localized treatment of pain, cancer, and infection. The Company uses disruptive technology to address unmet needs in the pain management and drug delivery markets.

InSitu Biologics is currently conducting investigational pre-clinical work. The Company has no products approved for sale in any geography.

Contacts

InSitu Biologics

Kevin Bassett

info@insitubiologics.com

Articoli correlati

YuJa, Inc. Announces Integration With PlayPosit to Enable More Interactivity in Video and Media Content

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprise Media Solution Provider YuJa, Inc. announces an integration with PlayPosit, an online learning environment that...
Continua a leggere

SES Obtains BBB Credit Rating by Fitch

Business Wire Business Wire -
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES S.A. announced today that Fitch Ratings assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating of...
Continua a leggere

Cloudreach, an Atos Company, Works With AWS to Launch Talent Academy in the U.S.

Business Wire Business Wire -
The diversity-focused career development program is kicking off in Atlanta, preparing to nurture the future of cloud talent in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

YuJa, Inc. Announces Integration With PlayPosit to Enable More Interactivity in Video and Media...

Business Wire