insightsoftware Delivers Seamless Data Integration in the Cloud with Magnitude Angles for Oracle 22.1 Release

Angles for Oracle simplifies the process of accessing data from Oracle ERPs for reporting and analytical insights; offering seamless integration with cloud data warehouse targets

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the availability of Magnitude Angles for Oracle 22.1 (formerly Noetix). The original Angles product family, including Angles for Oracle, came to insightsoftware via its acquisition of Magnitude Software in October 2021. The latest Angles for Oracle release continues to solve the biggest challenges associated with enterprise data integration by allowing users to access critical data and information through a single, cloud-accessible user interface.

Angles for Oracle is a leading operational reporting and analytics solution, originally developed to help unlock the potential of enterprise data with actionable insights. The solution delivers a context-aware, process-rich business data model, with a library of over 1,800 pre-built, no-code business reports, and a high-performance process analytics engine for Oracle Business Applications. Angles for Oracle 22.1 introduces a range of new features that offer greater productivity, agility, and utility.

“This version of Angles for Oracle offers a significant enhancement for our Angles customers because it makes business insights ubiquitous within an organization and allows customers to get the most value out of their ERP and BI investments,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at insightsoftware. “Organizations can download, install, and have a personalized version of Angles in Microsoft Power BI or other BI tools of choice in just minutes. This release cements insightsoftware’s leadership in the reporting space for Oracle and is a highly attractive upgrade opportunity for existing customers.”

Angles for Oracle 22.1 provides a one-stop solution for management, administration, and orchestration of Angles Views, the solution which transforms complex business databases into recognizable business views, along with new templates for reporting on Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA). The release will also enable true self-service reporting through a brand-new cloud-accessible central web portal known as Angles Hub, which combines operational on-premises reporting with cloud analytics in a single easy-to-use interface. It incorporates ‘Google-like’ search making it easier and faster for users to access and understand data; allows users to autonomously source and share data without complex understanding of ERP structures and reduce administrative burden associated with enterprise application updates.

“Angles for Oracle has been an integral part of our operational reporting processes for 20 years. We added the analytics capability more recently, and it has been a tremendous help in responding to the incredible surge in orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Damitz, BI Architect at TaylorMade Golf. “Over the years, we have had a collaborative relationship with the Angles team, and they have always responded to our needs. This new release is no exception. We have a strong desire to integrate Snowflake into our analytics processes, and we are excited to take advantage of the new Hub capabilities.”

Moving data between systems is a time-consuming process prone to human-error. Organizations can now seamlessly integrate existing architecture that provides business insights from Oracle ERP data with cloud data warehouse targets like Snowflake and Azure SQL. This allows organizations to perform analytics on a dataset through instant data replication and without querying the transactional ERP system directly, which would otherwise slow down the system and prevent the databases from recording transactions in real time.

For more information about Angles for Oracle 22.1 or to learn more about how it can support your team or organization, visit insightsoftware.com/angles.

About Magnitude Software, an insightsoftware company

Magnitude Software helps companies turn their core business data into continuous intelligence, providing actionable insights to shorten the path from data to decision. We enable our customers to connect data across enterprise applications and business processes including supply chain, finance and order management. Our relentless focus on innovation, customer experience and solving business problems is why more than 1,300 enterprises around the world trust Magnitude to put the power of their data into the hands of their business users. Magnitude was acquired by insightsoftware in November 2021. For more information visit magnitude.com.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Contacts

CCgroup for insightsoftware



insightsoftware@ccgrouppr.com

Ashley Yakopec



Public Relations and Communications Manager



ashley.yakopec@insightsoftware.com