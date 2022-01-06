Insights on the Mica Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Cleveland Mica Company, Cogebi and Imerys Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mica – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mica estimated at 446.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 474.1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Natural Mica, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.6% CAGR and reach 211.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Mica segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 121.4 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR

The Mica market in the U.S. is estimated at 121.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 86.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured):

BASF Catalysts LLC

Cleveland Mica Company

Cogebi N.V.

Daruka Minerals

Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.

Gunpatroy Private Limited

Imerys

Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Santa Fe Gold Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvf7dv

