Insights on the IR Spectroscopy Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Bayspec, Foss and Horiba Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “IR Spectroscopy – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IR Spectroscopy estimated at US$963.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$496.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Micro segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The IR Spectroscopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$257.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Portable Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

In the global Portable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$199.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bayspec, Inc.
  • Bruker Corp
  • Foss
  • Horiba, Ltd.
  • Jasco Inc.
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Princeton Instruments (PI)
  • Spectra Analysis Instruments Inc.
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zf1et

