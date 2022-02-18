Insights on the Inventory Tags United States Market to 2027 – Featuring 3M, Alien Technology and Cenveo Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Inventory Tags Market Research Report by Label Type, by Printing Technology, by Technology, by End User, by State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The United States Inventory Tags Market size was estimated at USD 1,123.09 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,205.70 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.23% to reach USD 2,084.56 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Inventory Tags Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Inventory Tags Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Inventory Tags Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Inventory Tags Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Inventory Tags Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Inventory Tags Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Inventory Tags Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Inventory Tags Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Inventory Tags Market, by Label Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Metal
6.3. Paper
6.4. Plastic
7. Inventory Tags Market, by Printing Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Digital Printing
7.3. Flexography Printing
7.4. Gravure Printing
7.5. Letterpress Printing
7.6. Lithography Printing
7.7. Offset Printing
7.8. Screen Printing
8. Inventory Tags Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Barcodes
8.3. RFID
9. Inventory Tags Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commercial
9.3. Industrial
9.4. Marine & Aerospace
9.5. Retail
9.6. Transportation & Logistics
10. California Inventory Tags Market
11. Florida Inventory Tags Market
12. Illinois Inventory Tags Market
13. New York Inventory Tags Market
14. Ohio Inventory Tags Market
15. Pennsylvania Inventory Tags Market
16. Texas Inventory Tags Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
17.1.1. Quadrants
17.1.2. Business Strategy
17.1.3. Product Satisfaction
17.2. Market Ranking Analysis
17.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
17.4. Competitive Scenario
17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
17.4.4. Investment & Funding
17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
18. Company Usability Profiles
18.1. 3M Company
18.2. Alien Technology, Inc.
18.3. Avery Dennison Corporation
18.4. Brady Corporation
18.5. Cenveo Inc.
18.6. Checkpoint Systems, Inc.
18.7. Confidex Ltd.
18.8. Hewlett-Packard Company
18.9. Honeywell International Inc.
18.10. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.
18.11. Motorola Solutions
18.12. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
18.13. Smartrac N.V.
18.14. Tyco International PLC
18.15. Zebra Technologies Corporation
19. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1ztev
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900