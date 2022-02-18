Insights on the Inventory Tags United States Market to 2027 – Featuring 3M, Alien Technology and Cenveo Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Inventory Tags Market Research Report by Label Type, by Printing Technology, by Technology, by End User, by State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Inventory Tags Market size was estimated at USD 1,123.09 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,205.70 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.23% to reach USD 2,084.56 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Inventory Tags Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Inventory Tags Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Inventory Tags Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Inventory Tags Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Inventory Tags Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Inventory Tags Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Inventory Tags Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Inventory Tags Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Inventory Tags Market, by Label Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Metal

6.3. Paper

6.4. Plastic

7. Inventory Tags Market, by Printing Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Digital Printing

7.3. Flexography Printing

7.4. Gravure Printing

7.5. Letterpress Printing

7.6. Lithography Printing

7.7. Offset Printing

7.8. Screen Printing

8. Inventory Tags Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Barcodes

8.3. RFID

9. Inventory Tags Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial

9.3. Industrial

9.4. Marine & Aerospace

9.5. Retail

9.6. Transportation & Logistics

10. California Inventory Tags Market

11. Florida Inventory Tags Market

12. Illinois Inventory Tags Market

13. New York Inventory Tags Market

14. Ohio Inventory Tags Market

15. Pennsylvania Inventory Tags Market

16. Texas Inventory Tags Market

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

17.1.1. Quadrants

17.1.2. Business Strategy

17.1.3. Product Satisfaction

17.2. Market Ranking Analysis

17.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

17.4. Competitive Scenario

17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

17.4.4. Investment & Funding

17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

18. Company Usability Profiles

18.1. 3M Company

18.2. Alien Technology, Inc.

18.3. Avery Dennison Corporation

18.4. Brady Corporation

18.5. Cenveo Inc.

18.6. Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

18.7. Confidex Ltd.

18.8. Hewlett-Packard Company

18.9. Honeywell International Inc.

18.10. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

18.11. Motorola Solutions

18.12. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

18.13. Smartrac N.V.

18.14. Tyco International PLC

18.15. Zebra Technologies Corporation

19. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1ztev

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900