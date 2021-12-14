Insights on the Cable Modems Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Cisco Systems, CommScope and Netgear Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cable Modems – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Modem Equipment estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
External, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Cable Modem Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Interactive Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Interactive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$869.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems
- Cable Modem: Introduction
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth
- Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth
- Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand
- Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well for Cable Modem Equipment Market
- Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems
- Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment & Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market Prospects
- Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth
- Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem Equipment
- Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment
- Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds
- Recent Product Developments
- Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth Opportunities
- 5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?
- Standards & Regulations
- DOCSIS Versions
