Insights on the ATM Global Market to 2027 – Featuring BankUnited, Banqit and Cashway Technology Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.

15 & Below, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Above 15 segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs): An Omnipresent Modern Convenience

Recent Market Activity

ATMs to Remain at Forefront of Self-Service Banking

Next-Generation ATMs Bring Attention towards Channel Management

Modern ATMs: Much More than Just Cash Dispensing Machines

Future of ATMs

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Intense Competition on the Cards for the Market Leaders

Financial Services Industry Witness Consolidation Trends

Multi-Vendor ATM Software: The New Norm

Demand for Multiple Services Transform ATM System Functionality

Independent ATM Deployers (IADs) to Essay Significant Role

Key Challenges for IADs

Shared Regional ATM Networks Resorting to Mergers and Acquisitions

Other Significant Trends

Outlook

Asia-Pacific Commands the ATM Market

Technological Advances Set ATM Market on Expansion Spree

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

ATMs: Brimming with Youth at 50

Key Trends within ATMs Market

Ongoing Modernization

Means for Supporting Payments Option

Use of Data and Analytical Tools for Delivering Consumer Insights

Increase in Cash Deposits and Recycling

Entirely New Experiences

Cardless ATMs

Cash Recycling and Use of Multiple Denominations

New Functionalities

Measures to Counter Fraud

Individualization

Digitalization

Miniaturization

Automation

Unchallenged Dominance of Cash: A Strong Growth Driver

Mobile Technology Revolutionizes ATM Functionality

Increasing Importance of ATMs in Mobile Banking Era

Advancements in ATM Technology

Potential for Offering Omnichannel Experience

Increasing Popularity of Self-service Options

ATMs: the Preferred Option of FIs

Increasing Sales of Smartphones Promote ATM-Mobile Convergence

Contactless ATM Transactions: The Future of Banking

Contactless Card Readers

Robust Branch Automation Initiatives Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Video Teller Machines to Head Branch Transformation

The Rise of Personal Teller Machines to Improve Operational Efficiency

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Remote Deposit Capture: A New Technology to Expedite Deposits at ATM

Improved Data Storage and Transmission Reduce ATM Service Costs

ATM Virtualization

Cloud Technology to Slash Data Storage Costs

Technology to Slash Data Storage Costs 4G -Connectivity to Improve ATM Efficiency

-Connectivity to Improve ATM Efficiency Triple DES and RKT Technologies

Web-Based Technology

Wireless Technology in ATMs

Talking ATMs for Visually Handicapped

Novel ATM Technologies for Target Marketing

ATM Design Innovations

Select ATMs with Innovative Features

Continuous Rise in Off-Premise ATM Installations Worldwide Bode Well for the Market

ATM Security: Crucial to Improving Consumer Confidence

Security Measures by Leading ATM Makers

Recent Biometric Advancements

ATM Fraud: A Global Menace

Innovative and Diverse Attacks Present Daunting Challenge for ATM Operators

Transition to Chip-Only Cards Set to Begin

ATM Malware – A Shift from Physical Attacks to Network-based Threats

– A Shift from Physical Attacks to Network-based Threats Malware Targeting ATMs Since 2009

Net-work-Based Attack: The New Path to ATM Infection

ATM Standards: Work in Progress

Card-Based EACS: A Popular Choice of Access Control Strategy

Banking & Financial Services: One of the Most Promising End-use Sector for Card Based EACS

Expanding ATM Functionalities Enhance Self-Service Experience

Two-Way Video Communications

Two-Dimensional Bar Code Scanners

Additional Functionalities to Improve Revenue Streams

ATM Cash Recycling to Gain Prominence

PCI DSS Compliance Promotes Windows 7 Migration of ATMs

Outsourcing of Select ATM Operations in the Pipeline

of Select ATM Operations in the Pipeline Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Explosive Demand for ATM Cash Withdrawals Boosts ATM Installations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

