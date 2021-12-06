Insights on the ATM Global Market to 2027 – Featuring BankUnited, Banqit and Cashway Technology Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.
15 & Below, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Above 15 segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured):
- Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy
- Banking Automation Ltd.
- BankUnited
- Banqit AB
- Cashway Technology Co., Ltd.
- Chungho Comnet Co., Ltd.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- Eastcom Co., Ltd.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
- First Merit Bank
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Automated Teller Machines (ATMs): An Omnipresent Modern Convenience
- Recent Market Activity
- ATMs to Remain at Forefront of Self-Service Banking
- Next-Generation ATMs Bring Attention towards Channel Management
- Modern ATMs: Much More than Just Cash Dispensing Machines
- Future of ATMs
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
- 2018 Global Economic Outlook
- Intense Competition on the Cards for the Market Leaders
- Financial Services Industry Witness Consolidation Trends
- Multi-Vendor ATM Software: The New Norm
- Demand for Multiple Services Transform ATM System Functionality
- Independent ATM Deployers (IADs) to Essay Significant Role
- Key Challenges for IADs
- Shared Regional ATM Networks Resorting to Mergers and Acquisitions
- Other Significant Trends
- Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Commands the ATM Market
- Technological Advances Set ATM Market on Expansion Spree
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- ATMs: Brimming with Youth at 50
- Key Trends within ATMs Market
- Ongoing Modernization
- Means for Supporting Payments Option
- Use of Data and Analytical Tools for Delivering Consumer Insights
- Increase in Cash Deposits and Recycling
- Entirely New Experiences
- Cardless ATMs
- Cash Recycling and Use of Multiple Denominations
- New Functionalities
- Measures to Counter Fraud
- Individualization
- Digitalization
- Miniaturization
- Automation
- Unchallenged Dominance of Cash: A Strong Growth Driver
- Mobile Technology Revolutionizes ATM Functionality
- Increasing Importance of ATMs in Mobile Banking Era
- Advancements in ATM Technology
- Potential for Offering Omnichannel Experience
- Increasing Popularity of Self-service Options
- ATMs: the Preferred Option of FIs
- Increasing Sales of Smartphones Promote ATM-Mobile Convergence
- Contactless ATM Transactions: The Future of Banking
- Contactless Card Readers
- Robust Branch Automation Initiatives Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Video Teller Machines to Head Branch Transformation
- The Rise of Personal Teller Machines to Improve Operational Efficiency
- Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Remote Deposit Capture: A New Technology to Expedite Deposits at ATM
- Improved Data Storage and Transmission Reduce ATM Service Costs
- ATM Virtualization
- Cloud Technology to Slash Data Storage Costs
- 4G-Connectivity to Improve ATM Efficiency
- Triple DES and RKT Technologies
- Web-Based Technology
- Wireless Technology in ATMs
- Talking ATMs for Visually Handicapped
- Novel ATM Technologies for Target Marketing
- ATM Design Innovations
- Select ATMs with Innovative Features
- Continuous Rise in Off-Premise ATM Installations Worldwide Bode Well for the Market
- ATM Security: Crucial to Improving Consumer Confidence
- Security Measures by Leading ATM Makers
- Recent Biometric Advancements
- ATM Fraud: A Global Menace
- Innovative and Diverse Attacks Present Daunting Challenge for ATM Operators
- Transition to Chip-Only Cards Set to Begin
- ATM Malware – A Shift from Physical Attacks to Network-based Threats
- Malware Targeting ATMs Since 2009
- Net-work-Based Attack: The New Path to ATM Infection
- ATM Standards: Work in Progress
- Card-Based EACS: A Popular Choice of Access Control Strategy
- Banking & Financial Services: One of the Most Promising End-use Sector for Card Based EACS
- Expanding ATM Functionalities Enhance Self-Service Experience
- Two-Way Video Communications
- Two-Dimensional Bar Code Scanners
- Additional Functionalities to Improve Revenue Streams
- ATM Cash Recycling to Gain Prominence
- PCI DSS Compliance Promotes Windows 7 Migration of ATMs
- Outsourcing of Select ATM Operations in the Pipeline
- Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
- Explosive Demand for ATM Cash Withdrawals Boosts ATM Installations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0jgv.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900