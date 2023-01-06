Insights on the $32.6 Billion Blind Spot Monitor Global Market to 2027 – Park Assist System Segment to Record 15.5% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blind Spot Monitor: Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Blind Spot Monitor estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Backup Camera System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blind Spot Detection System segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Blind Spot Monitor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.
Park Assist System Segment to Record 15.5% CAGR
In the global Park Assist System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
