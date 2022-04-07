Insightful Science Bolsters Executive Team with Senior Sales and Marketing Expertise to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

Adobe and Intel marketing leader, Marta DeBellis, joins as Chief Marketing Officer

Rapid7 go-to-market growth strategist, Stephanie Furfaro, appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insightful Science, the global leader in R&D scientific software that connects science, data, and decision-making, today announced the appointments of Marta DeBellis as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Stephanie Furfaro as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointments further strengthen the executive team as the Company continues to grow exponentially and scales the reach of its research and data solutions.

Today, Insightful Science includes the Dotmatics enterprise platform and best-in-class applications for scientists including SnapGene, Geneious, and GraphPad Prism. In 2021, Insightful Science deployed approximately $1 billion dollars of capital to acquire five leading scientific software applications that are critical in lab research. The Company’s offerings reach two million scientists and more than 10,000 customers, signaling a significant transformation in the future of software and data management in scientific research and development labs.

Marta DeBellis has global expertise leading marketing for B2B SaaS businesses with annual recurring revenues (ARR) between 100s of millions to multi-billion. She has held senior roles at industry leaders Adobe, Intel, MRM/McCann Worldgroup and Instructure. Marta’s most recent role as Global CMO at HireVue included driving the go-to-market strategy, brand positioning, and growth initiatives to Fortune 500 companies. As CMO at Insightful Science, Marta is responsible for brand leadership and scaling the reach of the Company’s solutions, drawing on her wide experience from large public companies and growth private equity companies to drive digital transformation in science.

Stephanie Furfaro is an expert in building and scaling global sales and customer teams from startups to high growth public companies. She has led global customer teams through the transition to SaaS based sales models and developed new business and channel teams to accelerate revenue growth. Prior to joining Insightful Science, Stephanie was at cyber-security platform company, Rapid7, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, where she built and led customer facing teams as the Company scaled revenue from $20m to over $450m. As CRO at Insightful Science, Stephanie is responsible for leading the global commercial organization for Dotmatics enterprise platform.

Insightful Science continues to bolster its executive team with recent announcements of a new CFO, Rebeca Sanchez Sarmiento, and President of Dotmatics, Mike McKee, both with demonstrated history of leadership in the public technology companies. These developments support the Company’s growth plans including readiness for a potential IPO.

Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science, added: “Marta and Stephanie are joining the Company at a very exciting time following a record year of growth. Both bring invaluable expertise and leadership experience growing and scaling public companies and will be pivotal to help accelerate our trajectory. Our ability to attract high caliber industry leaders is testament to the strength of our senior team, the transformative impact of our combined solution, and the values we hold as a company. We look forward to working with Marta and Stephanie to help drive our mission to accelerate scientific innovation to make the world a healthier, cleaner and safer place to live.”

Insightful Science is a privately held portfolio company of Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scale-up companies.

For more information visit insightfulscience.com

