Insight7 Launches AI Coaching & Roleplay: On-Demand Practice for Workplace Communication

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--Insight7 announces the launch of AI Coaching & Roleplay, an AI-powered practice platform that helps sales professionals, customer support representatives, managers, and leaders develop communication skills through realistic conversation simulations and instant, data-driven feedback.

Unlike traditional coaching that relies on manager availability and subjective feedback, or expensive enterprise simulation tools, AI Coaching & Roleplay is an accessible, template-driven solution built for growing teams. The platform delivers value across roles by providing unlimited, on-demand practice environments where skill development happens on each individual's schedule, not their manager's calendar.

"Teams don't need another tool that replaces human judgment with black-box AI," said Odun Odubanjo, CEO and Co-founder at Insight7. "They need accessible practice environments that build real skills through repetition and objective feedback. Our platform delivers AI that accelerates human skill development rather than attempting to replace human coaches."

Key Features:

AI-Powered Roleplay Simulations: Engage in realistic, unscripted conversations with dynamic AI personas that adapt in real time based on communication style and responses

Engage in realistic, unscripted conversations with dynamic AI personas that adapt in real time based on communication style and responses Automated Coaching & Skill Evaluation: Receive instant, objective feedback on empathy, active listening, questioning, tone, clarity, and goal achievement tied to specific conversation moments

Receive instant, objective feedback on empathy, active listening, questioning, tone, clarity, and goal achievement tied to specific conversation moments Scenario Libraries: Access prebuilt templates for common situations including objection handling, complaint resolution, discovery calls, negotiation, and feedback delivery

Access prebuilt templates for common situations including objection handling, complaint resolution, discovery calls, negotiation, and feedback delivery Performance Dashboards: Visualize individual and team-level skill progression over time with objective behavioral data and improvement tracking

Visualize individual and team-level skill progression over time with objective behavioral data and improvement tracking Multilingual Support: Practice and evaluate conversations in multiple languages to support global teams and diverse customer bases

Use Cases:

Sales Teams practice discovery calls and objection handling in risk-free environments, accelerating ramp time and building confidence before live prospect interactions

practice discovery calls and objection handling in risk-free environments, accelerating ramp time and building confidence before live prospect interactions Customer Support and Success Teams rehearse complaint resolution, de-escalation, and renewal conversations, improving satisfaction and retention without risking customer relationships

rehearse complaint resolution, de-escalation, and renewal conversations, improving satisfaction and retention without risking customer relationships Leaders and Managers practice difficult feedback, performance conversations, conflict resolution, and executive presence for high-stakes situations

practice difficult feedback, performance conversations, conflict resolution, and executive presence for high-stakes situations Enablement and L&D Teams scale consistent, high-quality coaching across distributed teams and measure skill development with objective performance data rather than subjective assessments

AI Coaching & Roleplay is available immediately for organizations of all sizes at Insight7.io.

ABOUT INSIGHT7

Insight7 is the developer of AI-powered conversation intelligence and coaching platforms built for modern workplace teams. Founded by former Shopify product leader Odun Odubanjo, the company is based in Gainesville, Florida with a globally distributed team. Learn more at www.insight7.io

