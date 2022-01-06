Insight to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference



Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 4:15 PM ET



Participants: Joyce Mullen, President and CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

Contacts

Michelle Clemente

Investor Relations



Tel. 480-687-6611



Email michelle.clemente@insight.com