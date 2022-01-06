Home Business Wire Insight to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Insight to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 4:15 PM ET

Participants: Joyce Mullen, President and CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

Contacts

Michelle Clemente
Investor Relations

Tel. 480-687-6611

Email michelle.clemente@insight.com

 

