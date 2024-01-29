Insight Signs New Microsoft Global Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement to Accelerate Cloud Growth

Multibillion dollar agreement reinforces Insight’s commitment to driving digital transformation with Microsoft cloud technologies

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure—Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, today announced it has entered into a new global agreement with Microsoft that includes a multi-year Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment and a new strategic partnership framework, set to drive Insight’s transformation to solutions integration and cloud offerings for clients.





Insight, which delivers billions of dollars annually in Microsoft-related sales, will further propel its work with Microsoft to provide cutting-edge digital solutions and managed services built on Azure and Microsoft 365 for clients worldwide. Insight uses Microsoft’s advanced technologies to develop highly scalable and secure cloud solutions, helping businesses harness the full potential of their data to drive actionable insights and unlock new growth opportunities.

“We have worked with Microsoft for more than 25 years to provide clients with world-class technology,” said Joyce Mullen, CEO, Insight. “Our clients worldwide want to run as efficiently as possible, and the Azure platform is core to our expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and edge as we address their critical business needs. The power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 productivity tools accelerates their ability to digitally transform.”

Insight collaborates with Microsoft to develop AI-powered solutions that can automate complex tasks, enhance productivity and improve decision-making processes. As one of the first partners to publish offers for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Insight ensures a strong foundation for GenAI adoption, including a custom Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Fast Start accelerator giving clients a strategic roadmap for Azure OpenAI Service and the Copilot stack.

“Insight has been instrumental in helping accelerate AI adoption and transformation for customers around the world,” said David Smith, vice president, worldwide channel sales, Microsoft. “As leaders across industries seek to keep pace with today’s advancements, they turn to Microsoft and solutions integrators like Insight to innovate on our trusted platform to make their AI strategy a reality. Together with partners like Insight, we are bringing comprehensive industry expertise, scale and copilot capabilities to organizations seeking to transform every role and business function within their industry.”

The new agreement solidifies the growth of Insight’s Azure-based ecommerce platform, serving as an incubation hub for new offerings on Azure Marketplace. Clients in turn will realize streamlined transactions and more competitive products and services aligned to Microsoft from Insight’s ecosystem of more than 6,000 partners.

As an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and the worldwide Microsoft Solution Assessments Partner of the Year, Insight maintains 22 total Microsoft specializations and has achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, as well as all four Microsoft Security specializations. Insight has received more than 65 Microsoft partner of the year awards in the last decade, including 11 worldwide awards for AI, Azure migration, Internet of Things, and mobile app development, among others.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. To learn more about how Insight delivers Microsoft hardware, software and cloud solutions, go here.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

