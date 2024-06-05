Global Manufacturer Moeller Precision Tool Supercharges Business Growth with SugarCRM and Epicor

Sugar Makes the Hard Things Easy for Moeller Precision Tool and Manufacturers Worldwide by Forging the Powerful Trio of CRM, ERP, and Revenue Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced that Moeller Precision Tool is the latest global manufacturer driving business transformation through the combined power of customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and business-to-business (B2B) revenue intelligence for breakthrough performance in sales, marketing, and customer service for differentiating intelligent account management.





In business for more than 75 years, Moeller Precision Tool is a global leader in precision tool manufacturing serving the automotive, construction, HVAC, and other industrial sectors. Based in Michigan, Moeller Precision Tool has brick-and-mortar locations in Canada, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. and U.S., and a global sales team that extends to an additional 19 countries and growing.

The integration of Epicor with Sugar Sell, Sugar Market, and revenue intelligence – Sugar’s newest solution from its recent acquisition of sales-i – provides Moeller Precision Tool with a modern advanced tech stack to support continued digital transformation and global expansion. Together these AI-infused solutions allow Moeller to deliver a first-class experience for both its sales teams and customers, ensuring that customers are buying the right mix of products at the right time with confidence and delight, helping Moeller become the globally preferred source for standard and special tooling components.

“We value our partnership with Sugar as it has been a partnership focused on continuous improvement, which is a key pillar of our company culture,” said Ryan Penny, Corporate Marketing Manager and Sales Coordinator at Moeller Precision Tool. “Integrating Sugar and Epicor allows us to automate business processes, eliminate data silos and redundancies, while achieving a 360-degree view of our business, giving us more time to focus on growth and customer engagement.”

Moeller Precision Tool is leveraging Sugar as its manufacturing CRM solution to effectively track and engage in business activity and keep accurate records of customer accounts worldwide, and to aid strategic planning and decision-making, leveraging customer data from Epicor ERP.

Deeper CRM and ERP data integration allows Moeller Precision Tool to do “whitespace analysis” and more effectively discover hidden upsell, cross-sell, link-sell, and switch-sell products and services. By understanding what products or services a customer has purchased in the past, sales reps can make targeted, personalized recommendations that are more likely to result in a sale, while marketing can use ERP data to pinpoint trends and create targeted campaigns.

The company also benefits from sales intelligence that surfaces data-driven sales insights and opportunity alerts based on customer buying behavior, for intelligent account management to drive repeat sales. It uses revenue intelligence and sales enablement technologies to fully understand product mix, customer buying patterns, customer segmentation, pricing, seasonality and economic trends to enable sales teams to increase sales, reduce churn and support customer loyalty.

“Moeller Precision Tool’s success showcases how data-driven manufacturing companies, supported by today’s state-of-the-art account management and marketing technology, can excel in fueling growth and driving new revenue,” said Paul Farrell, Chief Product Officer at SugarCRM. “Through the combined power of Epicor and Sugar, including our newest revenue intelligence solution, Moeller Precision Tool has streamlined sales, marketing and service operations for increased productivity and visibility, while enhancing customer experience, satisfaction, and engagement.”

“Epicor is proud to support Moeller Precision Tool alongside Sugar,” said Marco De Vries, Epicor’s Vice President of Product Marketing. “With Epicor and Sell, Market and Revenue Intelligence from Sugar, Moeller Precision Tool is equipped with the actionable insights it needs to make, move, and sell more products while driving automation from the top floor to the shop floor and building customer relationships for life.”

Please see additional insights about Moeller Precision Tool here: https://www.sugarcrm.com/blog/moeller-precision-tools-global-digital-transformation/

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)



erin@lutzpr.com

949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid



Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM



sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com

408.913.2090