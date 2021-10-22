Insight Recognized in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Insight provides end-to-end capabilities to optimize cloud migration, FinOps and use of cloud-based applications over time

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ that maximize the value of IT, has been recognized among 11 leading global providers in the Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services. Insight believes this recognition validates the company’s all-in-one ability to help organizations not only maintain traditional software license compliance but more importantly, better manage the economics of cloud consumption and optimize workloads across multi-cloud and edge environments.

Gartner defines SAM managed services as an employment of the provider’s proprietary SAM skills and methodologies to transform a client’s existing processes and augment their resources. Gartner predicts in the report, “ Through 2023, the software asset management managed services market will continue to grow at 20% compound annual growth rate due to client challenges managing multiple environments and employing expertise.”

“ Now more than ever, companies need more effective tools that provide them actionable insights and the flexibility to optimize the mission-critical software that delivers it,” said Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager, Solutions at Insight. “ This need will only grow as companies process even more data using technologies like the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence — the edge requires specific software to draw useful analytics supporting an organization’s strategic goals, and the needs continually change with the business.

“ As companies figure this out, they’re also getting a grip on the best use of their cloud spend based on what they have in their data center and workload size. It’s no longer a matter of simply managing software or cloud services to safeguard against compliance issues and runaway costs. It’s the need for scalability and transparency, based on how data and applications evolve as the business grows and changes. It’s ongoing governance and training as more areas of the business have a say in running in the cloud. Insight simplifies the complex by managing a client’s entire cloud and edge ecosystem, uniting cloud and data strategy, software development, team support, pricing and lifecycle flexibility,” said Lequin.

Insight’s SAM managed services are delivered through a worldwide center of excellence led by more than 100 cloud and software optimization technical experts supporting global clients across regions. Insight assists in every step of the software management process, from procurement and financial operations to guiding clients through application modernization as clients depend more on cloud and edge technologies to operate.

As companies morph their business to digital, Insight’s services also extend beyond traditional software asset management to consider cloud optimization and DevOps via:

Optimization consulting aligning software strategy with business goals via services focused on improving consumption and commercial positions across both on-premises and cloud

Comprehensive cloud strategy to drive growth and streamline systems through software estate governance, cloud management and Software-as-a-Service

Insight Cloud Inform, Insight’s proprietary cloud-control solution to provide a continuous view of data and create actionable insights from multiple cloud instances through ready-to-use dashboards

Business intelligence derived at the intelligent edge to optimize data, network usage, cloud storage and IT spending; also including Artificial Intelligence services, plus IoT implementation and ongoing services to procure and support IoT devices

devices Managed IT support services to track cloud usage, identify improvements, manage end-user and networking security, and provide remote technical support for infrastructure as well as all compute, network, storage and cloud products

Insight’s procurement-based software managed services are bolstered by global reach and a vendor-agnostic approach, delivering:

A myInsight global, self-service hardware procurement platform, product lifecycle services, and cloud products and management from Insight’s network of 6,000+ trusted partners to marry best-fit technology solutions to software applications

Compliance and SAM-as-a-Service for software licenses from vendors of all sizes. License control and guidance through audits to improve technology lifecycle management, reclamation assignment and cost allocation

SAM tooling, with ongoing monitoring and guidance, to automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses and report only the required information to publishers

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To read a complimentary copy of the Gartner research report, please click here. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, 6 July 2021, Stephen White et. Al.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

