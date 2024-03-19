Home Business Wire Insight Named NVIDIA’s 2024 Americas Software Partner of the Year
CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AzureInsight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has been awarded the 2024 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Americas Software Partner of the Year award for its exceptional work assisting clients across industries with software, systems and services to integrate AI into their business.


As an Elite NPN member, Insight engineers the best of NVIDIA AI into deep learning solutions to help clients gain a competitive advantage, seamlessly incorporating data analytics, machine learning and generative AI applications into business operations. Insight’s AI Proof of Concept process tests and validates solutions through its in-house Research & Innovation Hubs.

Insight holds NPN competencies in Compute, Networking, NVIDIA DGX AI Compute Systems and NVIDIA AI. Insight is also an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services provider. With these competencies, Insight helps clients in accelerating machine learning operations and automating AI workloads in enterprise applications.

“Companies are deepening their understanding of AI to leverage cutting-edge tools and become leaders in their industry,” said Juan Orlandini, Insight chief technology officer for North America. “At Insight, we help clients mobilize AI innovation by capitalizing on best-fit technology, driving AI-enabled process transformation quickly, and establishing clear business transformation measurables from the start.”

NPN awards span a multitude of competencies and industries, including service delivery, data center networking, public sector, healthcare and higher education, honoring partners driving business success through accelerated full-stack computing and software.

More information about Insight’s AI and machine learning services is available on the AI and machine learning page at solutions.insight.com. To learn more about Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

