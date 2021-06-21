Insight Named NVIDIA 2020 Software Partner of the Year

Insight’s NVIDIA-powered deep-learning solutions give clients a competitive advantage and testing ground for AI deployment

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced its selection as an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) award winner in the category of Software Partner of the Year for 2020.

As an NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner, Insight uses NVIDIA technology to support organizations in utilizing deep learning to gain a competitive advantage. Insight’s consultants and engineers help clients modernize their infrastructure to support cutting-edge AI, machine learning and deep learning solutions, tailored to individual client needs. Each solution is tested and validated at Insight’s in-house AI Proof of Concept Lab utilizing the client’s data sets and the latest generation of AI-ready platforms, including the NVIDIA DGX system, to reduce risk and ensure smooth deployments.

“NVIDIA’s technology stack is uniquely positioned to address multiple needs across our diverse client spectrum. The combination of industry-leading hardware and a vast array of software tools available through NPN allow us to deliver world-class solutions with the digital dexterity our clients require to solve their unique problems,” said Juan Orlandini, chief architect, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight.

Insight has been an active member of the NPN program with extensive involvement in highly strategic NVIDIA initiatives. In the last year alone, the two companies have teamed on multiple thought leadership endeavors, including partnering to launch the Advanced Technology Labs at the Quantico Cyber Hub, which has been established to combat cybersecurity threats against U.S. government systems, and conducting a LinkedIn Live session on supporting AI initiatives. Insight has been a diamond sponsor at NVIDIA GTC 2021, with two joint sessions covering AI management in the data center and AI deployment in the public sector, a gold sponsor of NVIDIA’s “AI Starter Kit” campaign, and a platinum sponsor of NVIDIA’s “Remote Work” campaign.

The global NPN program provides partners the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

“NVIDIA has long collaborated with Insight to deliver leading-edge solutions for data center and cloud-hosted environments across numerous industries,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “Backed by NVIDIA technology and expertise, Insight enables organizations to use AI and machine learning to more effectively meet business goals.”

