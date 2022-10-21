<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, prior to market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F

Contacts

Michelle Clemente
Investor Relations

Tel. (480) 687-6611

Email: Michelle.Clemente@insight.com

