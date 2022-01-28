Home Business Wire Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial...
Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 prior to market open on Thursday, February 10, 2022 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Michelle Clemente
Tel. (480) 687-6611

Email: Michelle.Clemente@insight.com

 

