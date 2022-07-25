Insight Earns 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Manufacturing

Insight honored for delivering smart manufacturing technologies to enhance processes, productivity and product quality

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has won the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award as the U.S. Manufacturing Partner of the Year for excelling at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies. The award recognizes demonstrated thought leadership to clients in the industrial and farm equipment, aerospace, high tech and electronics, chemical and agriculture industries.

Insight stands at the forefront of modern manufacturing through the integration of manufacturing tools in Microsoft Azure — from smart devices to the cloud — that improve coordination, productivity and product quality. Insight helps ensure smarter manufacturing for the future by digitizing factory floors and creating smart factories that are responsive, adaptive and optimized for safety and scale.

“Our efforts in manufacturing have allowed us to use factory data to inform business-critical decisions, protect our clients’ most valuable assets from cybercriminals and enable streamlined processes from factory floors to end consumers,” said Paul Erhart, vice president of cloud at Insight.

Intelligent manufacturing technologies include Insight’s creation of a real-time visualization tool helping companies quickly examine their data to accurately track sales trends and market penetration beyond manual spreadsheet entries.

When a large manufacturer of industrial computing chips sought to automate and improve product recommendations to customers for more than 100,000 electronic components, Insight used its Insight Lens™ framework to migrate multiple siloed datasets into an optimized Azure machine learning architecture built on Databricks. The result is an increase in about $20 million in annual sales for the client, and the chip manufacturer continues to roll out the solution to other business units and regions.

As indicated by Microsoft, “Insight proves year after year that they have the intent, talent and imagination to formulate and drive manufacturing solutions for clients that nobody else in the Microsoft universe is doing, and they’re achieving them through creative applications of Microsoft technology.”

Microsoft US also awarded Insight as its national Surface Hub Reseller Partner of the Year and Surface PC Reseller Partner of the Year.

Insight also earned 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Worldwide Surface Hub Reseller, Worldwide Surface PC Reseller, North America Surface Reseller of the Year, Canada Partner of the Year and four Microsoft Canada Impact Awards. Jason Rader, Insight global vice president for security and chief information security officer, also was honored with a Microsoft Security Excellence Award as the 2022 Security Changemaker.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts

Heather Wagner

Insight Enterprises



Tel. 480.330.3000



Email: heather.wagner@insight.com

Jim Capalbo

Jill Schmidt PR



Tel. 847.946.2991



Email: jim@jillschmidtpr.com