Insight Academy of Arizona Becomes First Online Career Program Approved by State DOE

GLENDALE, Ariz.–Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), a full-time online school serving students throughout the state of Arizona, becomes the first 100% online school recognized by the Arizona Department of Education for their Career Prep program.

The ISAZ Career Prep program allows students in middle- and high-school to jump-start their future by taking career-focused electives to explore job options in classes such as Business, Health & Human Services, and Information Technology.

“This approval from the state means so much because it recognizes the well-rounded education, we are providing our students here at ISAZ,” said Dr. Erica Young-Jackson, Stride Career Prep CRE Administrator. “But more importantly, our program cultivates the potential in each individual student by integrating rigorous virtual learning with relevant work-based experiences that inspires, guides, empowers and prepares them for the challenges of post-secondary education and a globally competitive workforce.”

In order to be approved for this program, schools must show the state DOE that it can deliver a coherent course sequence, involve related industry in decision making through advisory committees and partnerships, is inclusive for all special populations, ensure that Professional Skills and work-based learning are embedded into the program, and more.

For more information on ISAZ and their Career Programs, please visit insightaz.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.

