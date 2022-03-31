Inside Quantum Technology Announces the First Conference and Exhibition Devoted Entirely to the Quantum Enterprise

Jack Hidary (SandboxAQ) to serve as keynote speaker, 90 speakers and nine vertical aspects of the Quantum Enterprise to be featured; IBM Quantum named Diamond Sponsor

NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3DR HOLDINGS, the parent company behind Inside Quantum Technology (www.insidequantumtechnology.com) and 3DPrint.com (www.3dprint.com) has announced its latest event in a series of conferences and exhibitions dedicated entirely to Quantum Computing. Inside Quantum Technology – San Diego takes place May 10-12 in sunny Southern California at the San Diego Convention Center.

IQT San Diego will feature 90+ speakers, 34 sessions and covers nine vertical aspects of the Quantum Enterprise including aerospace, automotive, national security, enterprise and more. Jack Hidary of SandboxAQ will offer the opening keynote with other speakers covering some of the biggest names in tech and Wall Street including IBM Quantum, Amazon Web Services, Merck, MasterCard, ColdQuanta and Toshiba, just to name a few.

The event also features a hybrid format which allows for both in-person and online attendance as the world comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 30 global exhibitors from around the world will take part in the festivities.

“Inside Quantum Technology has long been an advocate for quantum being part of our technological great leap forward, as quantum computing and quantum safe environments are adapted in businesses and government organizations,” said Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings. “We have the only quantum computing conference where the speakers are organized by a recognized expert in the field – Lawrence Gasman – which ensures high quality for paid attendees. In addition we expect to have the largest exhibition to date of quantum technology vendors.”

Inside Quantum Technology San Diego features:

A high-caliber in-person/online program of keynotes and panels providing the latest information and analysis from the rapidly evolving quantum enterprise. Over the three days of the event, 90+ distinguished presenters will provide an insider’s perspective on where quantum revenues will come from.

An in-person/virtual exhibition hall where the leading hardware, software and service firms embedded in the quantum enterprise space will be able to show off their products and strategies to Inside Quantum Technology attendees. IBM Quantum will serve as the leading “Diamond Sponsor” for IQT San Diego. Over 20 exhibitors and sponsors are expected to showcase including Amazon Web Services, IDQ, Toshiba, McAndrews, Agnostiq and ColdQuanta.

Opportunities for quantum enterprise firms to get their products and services out before potential customers through sponsorship of either the whole conference or vertical topic sessions.

Inside Quantum Technology San Diego includes the latest online technology to help attendees meet new colleagues and discuss new opportunities in the quantum enterprise space. The event will enable attendees to simultaneously network in-person and online with speakers, exhibitors, and other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business.

Complete program and attendance information is available at www.iqtevent.com.

