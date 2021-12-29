Home Business Wire Inseego Corp. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Inseego Corp. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Dan Mondor, Inseego Chairman and CEO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. Mr. Mondor, Ashish Sharma, President, and Bob Barbieri, CFO, will participate in Q&A immediately following the presentation and will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day by appointment only.

The company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego, please contact your Needham representative or investor.relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

