Inseego Appoints Chuck Becher as SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Chuck Becher as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Carrier Solutions. Becher will provide leadership and oversight to the Carrier Solutions business, leading the execution of Inseego’s carrier portfolio that includes 4G, 5G and cloud software solutions that are deployed by a growing roster of carriers domestically and abroad.

“Chuck Becher brings extensive leadership experience with an excellent track record in the wireless industry and enterprise solutions market,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Inseego. “I am confident he will take our Carrier Solutions business to new heights and be invaluable to Inseego’s growth as a 5G edge cloud solutions company.”

As SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions at Inseego, Chuck Becher is responsible for the overall P&L of the carrier solutions business. He brings over 25 years of experience across a variety of areas in the wireless and mobile industry with a proven track record of revenue growth. Becher has held numerous leadership roles in the wireless industry with responsibilities that span wireless products and solutions for the enterprise, consumer and B2B sales, and domestic and international market development. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer at wireless startup Onward Mobility, where he architected the go-to-market strategy and built distribution channels in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Oceania. Prior to joining Onward Mobility in 2020, Becher served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Sonim Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of ruggedized mobile solutions for the enterprise, public safety, and industrial sectors. At Sonim, Becher managed the global sales team and marketing functions. He drove significant revenue growth of 158% with a successful product strategy and expansion of stocked SKUs at tier one mobile carriers throughout North America.

Before joining Sonim in 2016, Becher spent 15 years at Kyocera International, Inc., serving in various leadership roles. He most recently served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Sales, Marketing & Product for the Communications Equipment Group at Kyocera International, Inc for a $750MM division. Some of his accomplishments include the development of an enterprise sales strategy with mobile operators, turnaround of operations to maximize sales with major accounts, and repositioned the product strategy for the mobile handset division towards a rugged devices portfolio that doubled the revenue in the mission-critical vertical. Prior to joining Kyocera in 2000, Becher served in various sales, strategic planning, and financial analyst roles at Qualcomm and General Dynamics.

Becher holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance and business economics from the University of Michigan.

“Inseego’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evidenced by the company’s reputation and momentum in the 5G ecosystem,” said Chuck Becher, SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions at Inseego. “I’m proud to join Inseego and look forward to expanding Inseego’s 5G business both in domestic as well as targeted international markets.”

Inseego will issue inducement awards of 100,000 stock options and 25,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Mr. Becher. The options will have a ten-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price per share of Inseego’s common stock on the date of grant. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on each anniversary of the date of grant. The inducement awards were approved by the independent compensation committee of Inseego’s board of directors in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

