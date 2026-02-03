INRIX Expands Longstanding Partnership with TxDOT to Deliver Next-Generation Traffic and Safety Insights

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INRIX, a global leader in transportation data and analytics, today announced an expanded partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to deliver advanced traffic and safety insights statewide. Building on a 15-year collaboration, this new contract will help make travel across Texas safer, smarter, and more efficient for all road users.

Since 2020, INRIX has equipped TxDOT with real-time and historical speed and travel data, empowering data-driven decisions that improve safety, efficiency, and infrastructure planning throughout Texas. The new agreement enhances these services with advanced analytics and innovative data features, reflecting TxDOT’s ongoing commitment to technological leadership.

Through this expanded partnership, INRIX will deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced data and tools powered by the University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Transportation Technology Laboratory. Key features include:

Aggregated digital roadway, traffic, and connected vehicle data.

Detailed passenger and truck trip path datasets delivered monthly to support improved traffic management and infrastructure planning.

Expanded data and tools for real-time situational awareness and performance measurement across transportation networks.

A Commitment to Safer Roads

Since introducing Texas’ first Speed Profile in 2010, INRIX has transformed millions of data points into actionable insights. In collaboration with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), INRIX data and TTI’s analytics produced the Texas Top 100 report, highlighting the state’s most congested corridors and driving smarter infrastructure investments.

Today, this partnership enters a new era. With richer analytics and broader coverage, INRIX and TxDOT are applying insights to reduce congestion, improve safety, and build a more connected future for every Texan on the road.

“Our partnership with TxDOT demonstrates how data can drive safer and more efficient travel,” said Bryan Mistele, CEO of INRIX. “By combining advanced analytics with real-time insights, we’re empowering the state to make infrastructure decisions that save lives and time.”

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. INRIX has harnessed machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver precise and actionable mobility data. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics in people and vehicle movement. With partners and solutions spanning across the mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation. Learn more at inrix.com.

