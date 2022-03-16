INNOVIEN SOLUTIONS Scores Another Spot on Inc. Magazine’s List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southeast Region With A Two-Year Revenue Growth of 637%

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IncRegionals—Inc. magazine today revealed that Innovien Solutions is No. 19 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“The confidence level that I have in this Innovien team is as high as it has ever been,” said Camryn Skladany, Innovien’s Founder and CEO. “We’re off to a great start in 2022 with plans to more than double our internal staff and are excited to be moving into a new corporate HQ towards the end of this year. Everyone here is extremely excited about what we’re building.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Innovien is a technology solutions firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA, delivering technical project services and staff augmentation solutions to mid and large sized clients across the United States. In just four years of inception, Innovien was recently named to Inc. 5000’s Top Private Companies in the US, ranking 82nd overall, 8th in Georgia, and 4th in IT Management.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals



Methodology



The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Contacts

Casey Siega-Riz



Director Talent Experience



336-403-0043



casey@innovien.com