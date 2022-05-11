Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Significant Increase in Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues and Earnings

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company reported net sales of $6.8 million, up 34% as compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter a year ago. The Company reported a 135% increase in net income to $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer, said, “ The second quarter builds on our solid start to the year, with 34% revenue growth compared to the year ago quarter and second quarter gross margin expanding to 61%, our highest gross margin in six years. With operating expenses little changed from a year ago, this led to a 135% increase in net income and $1.9 million in positive cash flow, further strengthening our financial position.”

Mr. Askarpour added, “ Our results reflect the strength of our long-term contracts with some of the world’s most respected OEMs, our position as a leader in supplying flat panel displays to the air cargo market and an overall firming in some of our end markets. As a result, orders in the quarter were up significantly from the first quarter and we grew our backlog.”

Cash Flow, New Orders and Backlog

The Company’s cash on hand increased to $11.6 million at March 31, 2022, from $8.3 million at the end the latest fiscal year end. Net cash flows from operating activities were $1.9 million in the second quarter.

New orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were approximately $8.2 million and backlog as of March 31, 2022, was $7.5 million. Backlog increased from $6.2 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Backlog excludes potential future sole-source production orders from the Pilatus PC-24, Textron King Air and the KC-46A programs, which the Company expects to remain in production for a decade. The Company expects that these contracts will add to production sales already in backlog.

Six Months Results

Total sales for the six months ended March 31, 2022, were $13.5 million compared to $10.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. For the six months ended March 31, 2022, the company reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.15 per share, up from $849,000, or $0.05 per share for the first half of fiscal 2021.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflects management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, September 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,618,840 $ 8,265,606 Accounts receivable 4,055,692 4,046,337 Inventories 4,689,261 4,545,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 878,031 833,076 Total current assets 21,241,824 17,690,411 Property and equipment, net 8,047,346 8,143,483 Deferred income taxes 536,681 1,063,822 Other assets 173,409 188,284 Total assets $ 29,999,260 $ 27,086,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 744,692 $ 623,620 Accrued expenses 1,558,161 1,431,115 Contract liability 276,728 417,504 Total current liabilities 2,579,581 2,472,239 Other liabilities 21,790 28,680 Total liabilities 2,601,371 2,500,919 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which 200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021 $ – $ – Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,368,219 and 19,342,823 issued at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021 19,368 19,343 Additional paid-in capital 52,067,250 51,817,095 (Accumulated deficit) (3,320,192 ) (5,882,820 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (21,368,537 ) (21,368,537 ) Total shareholders’ equity 27,397,889 24,585,081 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 29,999,260 $ 27,086,000

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 6,845,820 $ 5,121,845 $ 13,541,598 $ 9,991,497 Cost of sales 2,663,210 2,218,854 5,391,267 4,522,683 Gross profit 4,182,610 2,902,991 8,150,331 5,468,814 Operating expenses: Research and development 650,031 689,654 1,386,556 1,289,952 Selling, general and administrative 1,724,800 1,602,118 3,531,782 3,335,272 Total operating expenses 2,374,831 2,291,772 4,918,338 4,625,224 Operating income 1,807,779 611,219 3,231,993 843,590 Interest income 346 152 442 1,031 Other income 11,555 17,371 27,793 33,763 Income before income taxes 1,819,680 628,742 3,260,228 878,384 Income tax expense 390,110 20,165 697,600 29,662 Net income $ 1,429,570 $ 608,577 $ 2,562,628 $ 848,722 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.15 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.15 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,253,746 17,222,165 17,250,059 17,218,275 Diluted 17,253,746 17,223,998 17,250,059 17,220,143

