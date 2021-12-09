Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net sales of $6.9 million up over 9% as compared to $6.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The Company reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.09 per share, an increase of 23% compared to $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company recorded tax expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 of $0.4 million, no tax expense was incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IS&S, said, “ The fourth quarter was a strong finish to another year of solid growth. Revenues and earnings were up for the third consecutive year and, led by an expansion in gross margins, it was our most profitable year in over a decade. Cash flows from operating activities more than doubled from a year ago, and we once again ended the year in a strong financial position.

“ Just as importantly, we continued to strengthen our franchise this quarter. During the quarter we were awarded European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) Supplemental Type Certifications (STC) for our ThrustSense® Full Regime Autothrottle for King Air so that now over forty countries outside of the US have approved our revolutionary auto-throttle technology. In addition, we announced we are taking orders for the ThrustSense® Autothrottle system with LifeGuard™ Protection for CJ series aircraft outfitted with Pro Line 21, Pro Line Fusion, and Garmin avionics for delivery in early 2022. Both of these accomplishments serve to deepen and broaden our addressable market. We are already entering the new year with a backlog that is almost triple that of a year ago, and with this continued enhancement and expansion of our product portfolio, we believe we can continue to profitably grow the business in the coming year.”

The Company’s cash on hand increased to $8.3 million at September 30, 2021, with net cash flows from operating activities of $800,000 in the fourth quarter. The company generated $4.6 million of cash flows from operating activities for the full fiscal year 2021. Since September of 2020, nearly $20 million of cash has been distributed to shareholders while the Company has maintained a healthy financial condition with significant liquidity and no debt.

New orders in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $6.5 million and backlog as of September 30, 2021 was $9.1 million. Backlog excludes potential future sole-source production orders from the Pilatus PC-24, Textron King Air and the KC-46A programs, which the Company expects to remain in production for a decade. The Company expects that these contracts will add to production sales already in backlog.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Total sales for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, were $23.0 million up 6.7% compared to $21.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Net income for fiscal 2021 was $5.1 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in fiscal 2020. Net income in fiscal 2021 included a $1.1 million tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax valuation allowance in the third quarter.

Conference Call

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,265,606 $ 12,603,967 Restricted cash – 11,180,900 Accounts receivable 4,046,337 4,369,111 Inventories 4,545,392 4,291,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 833,076 675,109 Total current assets 17,690,411 33,120,422 Property and equipment, net 8,143,483 8,175,872 Deferred income taxes 1,063,822 – Other assets 188,284 249,543 Total assets $ 27,086,000 $ 41,545,837 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 623,620 $ 790,892 Dividends payable – 11,180,900 Accrued expenses 1,431,115 1,361,960 Contract liability 417,504 313,365 Total current liabilities 2,472,239 13,647,117 Deferred income taxes – 129,689 Other liabilities 28,680 – Total liabilities 2,500,919 13,776,806 Commitments and contingencies – – Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which 200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 2020 – – Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,342,823 and 19,310,835 issued at September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 19,343 19,311 Additional paid-in capital 51,817,095 51,458,787 (Accumulated deficit) (5,882,820 ) (2,340,530 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at September 30, 2021 and at September 30, 2020 (21,368,537 ) (21,368,537 ) Total shareholders’ equity 24,585,081 27,769,031 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 27,086,000 $ 41,545,837

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 6,873,116 $ 6,295,017 $ 23,044,796 $ 21,595,199 Cost of sales 2,914,802 2,784,532 10,263,166 9,793,224 Gross profit 3,958,314 3,510,485 12,781,630 11,801,975 Operating expenses: Research and development 686,172 706,537 2,622,919 2,955,976 Selling, general and administrative 1,410,322 1,586,461 6,257,732 6,100,545 Total operating expenses 2,096,494 2,292,998 8,880,651 9,056,521 Operating income 1,861,820 1,217,487 3,900,979 2,745,454 Interest income 96 2,592 1,234 154,950 Other income 23,912 15,737 74,906 60,497 Income before income taxes 1,885,828 1,235,816 3,977,119 2,960,901 Income tax expense (benefit) 355,569 (8,096 ) (1,087,783 ) (308,882 ) Net income $ 1,530,259 $ 1,243,912 $ 5,064,902 $ 3,269,783 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,234,757 16,964,059 17,225,423 16,939,302 Diluted 17,234,757 17,164,525 17,226,620 17,114,191

