Innovative New Videojet Products on Display at Pack Expo 2021

Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, is displaying its latest product innovations in Pack Expo booth C-1935 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 27-29, 2021. Attendees will see the newest Videojet continuous inkjet (CIJ) technology with the Videojet 1880 printer and fiber laser innovations with the Videojet 7440 marking system.

Meet print quality demands while reducing operator maintenance

The Videojet 1880’s design is based on millions of hours of real-world printer data and backed by more than 40 years of CIJ expertise. The printer delivers advanced, digitally enabled technology to help users operate lines without interruption.

“Our focus on predictive capabilities means the Videojet 1880 can provide the reliability and uptime manufacturers need,” said Ramy Shatoot, Vice President and General Manager at Videojet. “The 1880 has built-in diagnostics, remote service and recovery tools that monitor printer performance and help operators identify if a fault is likely to occur. The advanced diagnostics suite also recommends options to improve performance and guides users through maintenance.”

In addition, the Videojet 1880 printhead includes a unique sensor that detects build-up and alerts users to potential print quality issues. A simple push of a button allows an operator to activate the new auto-rinse feature to remove ink build-up within 90 seconds.

Small fiber laser marking head delivers big-time marking precision

The Videojet 7440 fiber laser marks permanent, traceable and readable codes on metal containers, food and beverage cans and caps, blister packs, foil packaging, tubes and paper cartons. It features the IP69-rated Lightfoot™ marking head that is engineered to operate under conditions where high-pressure, high-temperature washdowns are an essential part of daily operations. The Lightfoot marking head is the smallest on the market and is ideal for manufacturers with limited space. Easy setup and positioning of the marking head are possible with an optional 3 or 10-meter umbilical.

“We are excited to give attendees a closer look at new digitally enabled solutions that feature advanced diagnostics, as well as smaller and smarter marking systems designed to help improve production. These and other Videojet coding solutions are meeting the needs of today’s manufacturing operations,” added Shatoot.

