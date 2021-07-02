Innovation and Positive Community Impact on Display at FUSE 2021

The Garage Shares Details on Platform Update & Reveals New Partnership with New York’s Healthix

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Population health management technology company, The Garage, highlighted the positive impacts its value-based care partners are making on communities across the country, as well as game-changing innovations, at its annual FUSE conference in New York last week.

The Garage announced a new partnership with Healthix, the nation’s largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE), and detailed major upgrades to its core Bridge population health platform including two-way communication with patients, and portable, more comprehensive views of patient data. Bridge 5.2.1 introduces a unique, dynamic configurator, the Multi-Program Switch, which empowers users to switch views, toggling between groups of patients, regions, providers, payers or organizations to filter all the apps in the platform with a single click. Users can also drill down into specific subsets of data and, with hotspotting, take action to better balance care and spending for high-need patients.

“We believe in the community-based healthcare model that will change healthcare for good,” said Pranam Ben, CEO of The Garage. “Bridge 5.2.1 will make our healthcare partners even more efficient, providing a cost-effective, higher standard of care for the communities they serve.”

Some of the major upgrades to Bridge stemmed from the need for The Garage’s healthcare partners to operate at scale to meet the unique demands of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns. Two features – Blazecare Hub and Blazecare Scheduler – were developed to facilitate streamlined, two-way communication with patients via text message regarding appointment changes and COVID guidelines, as well as provide a simple way for patients to schedule appointments for vaccinations and determine their eligibility during the vaccine rollout.

“Our team was able to build the communicator part of Blazecare Hub in less than a week,” Ben said during his keynote address. “If you are going to succeed in VBC, you have to deliver at scale. If it doesn’t scale, it doesn’t exist.”

Launching a New Healthcare Management Platform with Healthix

FUSE attendees also learned about the positive impacts and heroic work of The Garage’s partners in the communities they serve, and heard details about The Garage’s partnership with Healthix, the nation’s largest public HIE. Building upon its established role in Healthix’s Vendor Interoperability Program (VIP), The Garage is collaborating with the HIE to launch Municipal – a new, turnkey population health management platform for maximizing HIE effectiveness. Municipal will be available to Healthix’s 2,000 members throughout New York this fall.

“As the largest public HIE in the country, we have amassed a significant repository of data,” said Tom Moore, Healthix’s senior vice president, innovation. “By working with The Garage, we’ve realized that there is so much more we can do with our data for community care management, and with Municipal, we are offering a much-needed tool for making the clinical information in Healthix more useful and actionable.”

Integration with Municipal will be seamless and cost-effective for Healthix members, who can be up-and-running on the platform in just a day’s time.

During his keynote address, Ben also told FUSE attendees that The Garage is starting to explore using its technology in new ways to help partners reach out to behavioral health patients with private, supportive text messages in the coming year, and thanked The Garage team and all the frontline workers for their sacrifices and efforts during the pandemic.

“We are obsessed with our customers’ success. The heroic work you all did in your communities drove us,” Ben said.

As the future of healthcare continues to be shaped, The Garage is reimagining care with a digital-first approach that is changing healthcare for good … one community at a time.

About The Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good … one community at a time. The company works with more than 120 healthcare organizations and more than 17,000 providers across nearly 30 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 14 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quadruple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health and improved work life of healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.TheGarageIn.com.

About FUSE 2021

FUSE 2021 is an annual conference for customers of The Garage. This year, the conference was back in-person, holding sessions safely at the Marriott Times Square in New York City with a limited capacity. Held June 25, the event was also streamed live on Vimeo for virtual attendees.

