Innovation Accelerates Pega’s Q4 2025 Growth

Annual Contract Value (ACV) grows 17% year over year (14% in constant currency)

Pega Cloud ACV increases 33% year over year (28% in constant currency)

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow grow 45% year over year

2026 guidance of 15% ACV growth, $595M in cash flow from operations, and $575M in free cash flow

Increases share repurchase authorization by $1B

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the Enterprise Transformation Company™, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

“ 2025 was an extraordinary year of progress and execution,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. “ We’re entering a transformative era with bold ideas and compelling innovation. Our approach positions us to lead the industry, deliver extraordinary value to clients, and enable clients to overcome legacy system limitations.”

“ Our 2025 results reflect strong financial discipline, with top and bottom-line beats of our guidance and exceeding the Rule of 40,” Pega COO & CFO, Ken Stillwell, said. “ Our recurring business model and our technology leadership position us to continue to accelerate ACV growth, expand margins, and increase free cash flow.”

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(1) Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV

(in millions, except percentages) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 1-Year Change ACV $ 1,372 $ 1,608 17 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates — (46 ) Constant currency ACV $ 1,372 $ 1,562 14 % Note: Constant currency ACV is calculated by applying the December 31, 2024 foreign exchange rates to current period shown.

Cash Flow Growth

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (1) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total revenue $ 504,317 $ 490,830 3 % $ 1,745,812 $ 1,497,180 17 % Net income - GAAP $ 234,574 $ 119,090 97 % $ 393,437 $ 99,189 297 % Net income - non-GAAP $ 139,554 $ 147,953 (6 )% $ 385,411 $ 270,542 42 % Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.27 $ 0.63 102 % $ 2.13 $ 0.55 287 % Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.76 $ 0.80 (5 )% $ 2.10 $ 1.51 39 % (1) Per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) (2) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Pega Cloud $ 193,487 38 % $ 149,638 30 % $ 43,849 29 % $ 695,902 40 % $ 558,734 37 % $ 137,168 25 % Maintenance 79,305 16 % 81,257 17 % (1,952 ) (2 )% 314,593 18 % 323,304 22 % (8,711 ) (3 )% Subscription services 272,792 54 % 230,895 47 % 41,897 18 % 1,010,495 58 % 882,038 59 % 128,457 15 % Subscription license 178,215 35 % 207,113 42 % (28,898 ) (14 )% 507,368 29 % 401,869 27 % 105,499 26 % Subscription 451,007 89 % 438,008 89 % 12,999 3 % 1,517,863 87 % 1,283,907 86 % 233,956 18 % Consulting 53,310 11 % 52,822 11 % 488 1 % 227,949 13 % 213,273 14 % 14,676 7 % Total revenue $ 504,317 100 % $ 490,830 100 % $ 13,487 3 % $ 1,745,812 100 % $ 1,497,180 100 % $ 248,632 17 % (2) Perpetual license revenue has been combined within Subscription license revenue for all periods presented.

2026 Guidance (1)

As of February 10, 2026, we are providing the following guidance:

2026 Annual contract value growth 15%

2026 GAAP Non-GAAP (1) Revenue $2.0 Billion $2.0 Billion Diluted earnings per share $1.87 $2.75

2026 Cash provided by operating activities $595 million Free cash flow $575 million (1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and using Conference ID 6226958, or via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/958808765by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, which is consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. Management uses these measures to assess the performance of the company's operations and establish operational goals and incentives. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our 2026 Guidance and the anticipated growth and development of our business.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, positions, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements represent our views only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the successful execution of investments in artificial intelligence;

the timing of revenue recognition;

variation in demand for our products and services;

reliance on key personnel;

potential legal and financial liabilities, as well as damage to our reputation, due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp. and associated legal proceedings;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings we make with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 10, 2026.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping clients accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. Ready to Build for Change®? Visit www.pega.com.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (1) (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Subscription services $ 272,792 $ 230,895 $ 1,010,495 $ 882,038 Subscription license 178,215 207,113 507,368 401,869 Consulting 53,310 52,822 227,949 213,273 Total revenue 504,317 490,830 1,745,812 1,497,180 Cost of revenue Subscription services 46,631 40,988 169,247 149,918 Subscription license 316 389 1,382 1,905 Consulting 56,518 60,978 250,753 238,842 Total cost of revenue 103,465 102,355 421,382 390,665 Gross profit 400,852 388,475 1,324,430 1,106,515 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 153,308 139,655 578,637 534,780 Research and development 80,855 76,379 312,681 298,074 General and administrative 40,998 28,207 148,722 112,848 Litigation settlement, net of recoveries 9,750 — 9,750 32,403 Restructuring 11,578 1,245 11,540 4,528 Total operating expenses 296,489 245,486 1,061,330 982,633 Income from operations 104,363 142,989 263,100 123,882 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (2,711 ) 6,318 (14,890 ) (912 ) Interest income 2,398 6,944 13,641 25,779 Interest expense (113 ) (1,788 ) (1,285 ) (6,835 ) (Loss) income on capped call transactions — 4 (223 ) (663 ) Other income (loss), net 1,037 (299 ) 20,284 1,385 Income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes 104,974 154,168 280,627 142,636 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (129,600 ) 35,078 (112,810 ) 43,447 Net income $ 234,574 $ 119,090 $ 393,437 $ 99,189 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.38 $ 0.69 $ 2.30 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.63 $ 2.13 $ 0.55 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 170,001 172,000 170,782 170,530 Diluted 184,165 191,272 184,790 179,268 (1) The number of common shares and per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025. (2) Perpetual license revenue and related cost of revenue have been combined within Subscription license revenue and cost of revenue for all periods presented.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,447 $ 337,103 Marketable securities 213,352 402,870 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 425,799 739,973 Accounts receivable, net 264,713 305,468 Unbilled receivables, net 166,478 173,085 Other current assets 121,305 115,178 Total current assets 978,295 1,333,704 Long-term unbilled receivables, net 102,544 61,407 Goodwill 81,506 81,113 Other long-term assets 469,499 292,049 Total assets $ 1,631,844 $ 1,768,273 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,924 $ 6,226 Accrued expenses 44,847 31,544 Accrued compensation and related expenses 148,797 138,042 Deferred revenue 509,275 423,910 Convertible senior notes, net — 467,470 Other current liabilities 21,935 18,866 Total current liabilities 737,778 1,086,058 Long-term operating lease liabilities 60,825 67,647 Other long-term liabilities 45,860 29,088 Total liabilities 844,463 1,182,793 Total stockholders’ equity 787,381 585,480 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,631,844 $ 1,768,273

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 393,437 $ 99,189 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Non-cash items 72,362 227,582 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 39,428 19,155 Cash provided by operating activities 505,227 345,926 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 197,246 (202,576 ) Cash (used in) financing activities (834,630 ) (30,214 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,988 (4,434 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (125,169 ) 108,702 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 341,529 232,827 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 216,360 $ 341,529

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net income - GAAP $ 234,574 $ 119,090 97 % $ 393,437 $ 99,189 297 % Stock-based compensation (2) 34,043 34,500 155,239 142,718 Restructuring 11,578 1,245 11,540 4,528 Legal fees 16,174 4,499 39,151 18,713 Litigation settlement, net of recoveries 9,750 — 9,750 32,403 Amortization of intangible assets 627 700 2,630 3,153 Interest on convertible senior notes — 594 394 2,451 Capped call transactions — (4 ) 223 663 Repurchases of convertible senior notes — (459 ) — (459 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2,711 (6,318 ) 14,890 912 Other (941 ) 759 (20,327 ) (869 ) Income taxes (3) (168,962 ) (6,653 ) (221,516 ) (32,860 ) Net income - non-GAAP $ 139,554 $ 147,953 (6 )% $ 385,411 $ 270,542 42 % Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.27 $ 0.63 102 % $ 2.13 $ 0.55 287 % non-GAAP adjustments (0.51 ) 0.17 (0.03 ) 0.96 Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.76 $ 0.80 (5 )% $ 2.10 $ 1.51 39 % Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 184,165 191,272 (4 )% 184,790 179,268 3 % Capped call transactions — (7,106 ) (1,196 ) (428 ) Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 184,165 184,166 — % 183,594 178,840 3 %

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation. Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Litigation settlement, net of recoveries : Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See "Note 20. Commitments And Contingencies" in Item 8 of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and prior filings for further information. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See "Note 20. Commitments And Contingencies" in Item 8 of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and prior filings for further information. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes (the “Notes”), due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The Notes accrued interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, paid semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1. The outstanding Notes were repaid in their entirety at maturity. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes (the “Notes”), due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The Notes accrued interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, paid semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1. The outstanding Notes were repaid in their entirety at maturity. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Repurchases of convertible senior notes : We have excluded gains from the repurchases of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding : Capped call transactions: In periods of GAAP net income, the shares calculated by applying the if-converted method related to the Company’s Notes are included in the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding if they are dilutive. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments the Company must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe that including the expected impact of the capped call transactions in our non-GAAP financial measures provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

:

(1) Per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.

(2) Stock-based compensation:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 4,909 $ 6,795 $ 26,646 $ 27,353 Selling and marketing 15,553 13,463 60,721 55,084 Research and development 7,895 7,059 31,684 29,838 General and administrative 5,686 7,183 36,188 30,443 $ 34,043 $ 34,500 $ 155,239 $ 142,718 Income tax benefit $ (6,417 ) $ (422 ) $ (31,043 ) $ (1,799 )

(3) Effective income tax rates:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 GAAP (40 )% 30 % non-GAAP 22 % 22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a release of our valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets in the U.S. federal and state and U.K during the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a $175 million non‑cash tax benefit. See "Note 18. Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan’s effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) AND OTHER METRICS (in thousands, except percentages) Year Ended December 31, Change 2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 505,227 345,926 46 % Investment in property and equipment (14,504 ) (7,712 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 490,723 $ 338,214 45 % Supplemental information (2) Litigation settlement, net of recoveries $ — $ 32,403 Legal fees 35,484 16,197 Restructuring 2,056 5,252 Interest paid on convertible senior notes 1,754 3,810 Income taxes, net of refunds 21,630 82,317 $ 60,924 $ 139,979

(1) Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities and equipment. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

(2) The supplemental information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Litigation settlement, net of recoveries : Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.

