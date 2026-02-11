Innovation Accelerates Pega’s Q4 2025 Growth

- Annual Contract Value (ACV) grows 17% year over year (14% in constant currency)
- Pega Cloud ACV increases 33% year over year (28% in constant currency)
- Cash flow from operations and free cash flow grow 45% year over year
- 2026 guidance of 15% ACV growth, $595M in cash flow from operations, and $575M in free cash flow
- Increases share repurchase authorization by $1B
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the Enterprise Transformation Company™, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.
“2025 was an extraordinary year of progress and execution,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. “We’re entering a transformative era with bold ideas and compelling innovation. Our approach positions us to lead the industry, deliver extraordinary value to clients, and enable clients to overcome legacy system limitations.”
“Our 2025 results reflect strong financial discipline, with top and bottom-line beats of our guidance and exceeding the Rule of 40,” Pega COO & CFO, Ken Stillwell, said. “Our recurring business model and our technology leadership position us to continue to accelerate ACV growth, expand margins, and increase free cash flow.”
Financial and performance metrics (1)
____________________
Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV
(in millions, except percentages)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
1-Year Change
ACV
$
1,372
$
1,608
17
%
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
—
(46
)
Constant currency ACV
$
1,372
$
1,562
14
%
Note: Constant currency ACV is calculated by applying the December 31, 2024 foreign exchange rates to current period shown.
Cash Flow Growth
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts) (1)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total revenue
$
504,317
$
490,830
3
%
$
1,745,812
$
1,497,180
17
%
Net income - GAAP
$
234,574
$
119,090
97
%
$
393,437
$
99,189
297
%
Net income - non-GAAP
$
139,554
$
147,953
(6
)%
$
385,411
$
270,542
42
%
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
1.27
$
0.63
102
%
$
2.13
$
0.55
287
%
Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP
$
0.76
$
0.80
(5
)%
$
2.10
$
1.51
39
%
(1) Per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands) (2)
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Pega Cloud
$
193,487
38
%
$
149,638
30
%
$
43,849
29
%
$
695,902
40
%
$
558,734
37
%
$
137,168
25
%
Maintenance
79,305
16
%
81,257
17
%
(1,952
)
(2
)%
314,593
18
%
323,304
22
%
(8,711
)
(3
)%
Subscription services
272,792
54
%
230,895
47
%
41,897
18
%
1,010,495
58
%
882,038
59
%
128,457
15
%
Subscription license
178,215
35
%
207,113
42
%
(28,898
)
(14
)%
507,368
29
%
401,869
27
%
105,499
26
%
Subscription
451,007
89
%
438,008
89
%
12,999
3
%
1,517,863
87
%
1,283,907
86
%
233,956
18
%
Consulting
53,310
11
%
52,822
11
%
488
1
%
227,949
13
%
213,273
14
%
14,676
7
%
Total revenue
$
504,317
100
%
$
490,830
100
%
$
13,487
3
%
$
1,745,812
100
%
$
1,497,180
100
%
$
248,632
17
%
(2) Perpetual license revenue has been combined within Subscription license revenue for all periods presented.
2026 Guidance (1)
As of February 10, 2026, we are providing the following guidance:
2026
Annual contract value growth
15%
2026
GAAP
Non-GAAP (1)
Revenue
$2.0 Billion
$2.0 Billion
Diluted earnings per share
$1.87
$2.75
2026
Cash provided by operating activities
$595 million
Free cash flow
$575 million
(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and using Conference ID 6226958, or via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/958808765by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures
Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, which is consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. Management uses these measures to assess the performance of the company's operations and establish operational goals and incentives. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our 2026 Guidance and the anticipated growth and development of our business.
Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, positions, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements represent our views only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:
- our future financial performance and business plans;
- the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
- the successful execution of investments in artificial intelligence;
- the timing of revenue recognition;
- variation in demand for our products and services;
- reliance on key personnel;
- potential legal and financial liabilities, as well as damage to our reputation, due to cyber-attacks;
- security breaches and security flaws;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
- our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp. and associated legal proceedings;
- our client retention rate; and
- management of our growth.
These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings we make with the SEC.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 10, 2026.
About Pegasystems
Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping clients accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. Ready to Build for Change®? Visit www.pega.com.
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (1) (2)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
Subscription services
$
272,792
$
230,895
$
1,010,495
$
882,038
Subscription license
178,215
207,113
507,368
401,869
Consulting
53,310
52,822
227,949
213,273
Total revenue
504,317
490,830
1,745,812
1,497,180
Cost of revenue
Subscription services
46,631
40,988
169,247
149,918
Subscription license
316
389
1,382
1,905
Consulting
56,518
60,978
250,753
238,842
Total cost of revenue
103,465
102,355
421,382
390,665
Gross profit
400,852
388,475
1,324,430
1,106,515
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
153,308
139,655
578,637
534,780
Research and development
80,855
76,379
312,681
298,074
General and administrative
40,998
28,207
148,722
112,848
Litigation settlement, net of recoveries
9,750
—
9,750
32,403
Restructuring
11,578
1,245
11,540
4,528
Total operating expenses
296,489
245,486
1,061,330
982,633
Income from operations
104,363
142,989
263,100
123,882
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
(2,711
)
6,318
(14,890
)
(912
)
Interest income
2,398
6,944
13,641
25,779
Interest expense
(113
)
(1,788
)
(1,285
)
(6,835
)
(Loss) income on capped call transactions
—
4
(223
)
(663
)
Other income (loss), net
1,037
(299
)
20,284
1,385
Income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
104,974
154,168
280,627
142,636
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(129,600
)
35,078
(112,810
)
43,447
Net income
$
234,574
$
119,090
$
393,437
$
99,189
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.38
$
0.69
$
2.30
$
0.58
Diluted
$
1.27
$
0.63
$
2.13
$
0.55
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
170,001
172,000
170,782
170,530
Diluted
184,165
191,272
184,790
179,268
(1) The number of common shares and per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.
(2) Perpetual license revenue and related cost of revenue have been combined within Subscription license revenue and cost of revenue for all periods presented.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
212,447
$
337,103
Marketable securities
213,352
402,870
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
425,799
739,973
Accounts receivable, net
264,713
305,468
Unbilled receivables, net
166,478
173,085
Other current assets
121,305
115,178
Total current assets
978,295
1,333,704
Long-term unbilled receivables, net
102,544
61,407
Goodwill
81,506
81,113
Other long-term assets
469,499
292,049
Total assets
$
1,631,844
$
1,768,273
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
12,924
$
6,226
Accrued expenses
44,847
31,544
Accrued compensation and related expenses
148,797
138,042
Deferred revenue
509,275
423,910
Convertible senior notes, net
—
467,470
Other current liabilities
21,935
18,866
Total current liabilities
737,778
1,086,058
Long-term operating lease liabilities
60,825
67,647
Other long-term liabilities
45,860
29,088
Total liabilities
844,463
1,182,793
Total stockholders’ equity
787,381
585,480
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,631,844
$
1,768,273
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Net income
$
393,437
$
99,189
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
Non-cash items
72,362
227,582
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
39,428
19,155
Cash provided by operating activities
505,227
345,926
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
197,246
(202,576
)
Cash (used in) financing activities
(834,630
)
(30,214
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
6,988
(4,434
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(125,169
)
108,702
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
341,529
232,827
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
216,360
$
341,529
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Net income - GAAP
$
234,574
$
119,090
97
%
$
393,437
$
99,189
297
%
Stock-based compensation (2)
34,043
34,500
155,239
142,718
Restructuring
11,578
1,245
11,540
4,528
Legal fees
16,174
4,499
39,151
18,713
Litigation settlement, net of recoveries
9,750
—
9,750
32,403
Amortization of intangible assets
627
700
2,630
3,153
Interest on convertible senior notes
—
594
394
2,451
Capped call transactions
—
(4
)
223
663
Repurchases of convertible senior notes
—
(459
)
—
(459
)
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
2,711
(6,318
)
14,890
912
Other
(941
)
759
(20,327
)
(869
)
Income taxes (3)
(168,962
)
(6,653
)
(221,516
)
(32,860
)
Net income - non-GAAP
$
139,554
$
147,953
(6
)%
$
385,411
$
270,542
42
%
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
1.27
$
0.63
102
%
$
2.13
$
0.55
287
%
non-GAAP adjustments
(0.51
)
0.17
(0.03
)
0.96
Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP
$
0.76
$
0.80
(5
)%
$
2.10
$
1.51
39
%
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP
184,165
191,272
(4
)%
184,790
179,268
3
%
Capped call transactions
—
(7,106
)
(1,196
)
(428
)
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP
184,165
184,166
—
%
183,594
178,840
3
%
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:
- Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
- Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Litigation settlement, net of recoveries: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See "Note 20. Commitments And Contingencies" in Item 8 of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and prior filings for further information. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes (the “Notes”), due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The Notes accrued interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, paid semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1. The outstanding Notes were repaid in their entirety at maturity. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Repurchases of convertible senior notes: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
-
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
- Capped call transactions: In periods of GAAP net income, the shares calculated by applying the if-converted method related to the Company’s Notes are included in the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding if they are dilutive. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments the Company must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe that including the expected impact of the capped call transactions in our non-GAAP financial measures provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
(1) Per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.
(2) Stock-based compensation:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of revenue
$
4,909
$
6,795
$
26,646
$
27,353
Selling and marketing
15,553
13,463
60,721
55,084
Research and development
7,895
7,059
31,684
29,838
General and administrative
5,686
7,183
36,188
30,443
$
34,043
$
34,500
$
155,239
$
142,718
Income tax benefit
$
(6,417
)
$
(422
)
$
(31,043
)
$
(1,799
)
(3) Effective income tax rates:
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
GAAP
(40
)%
30
%
non-GAAP
22
%
22
%
Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a release of our valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets in the U.S. federal and state and U.K during the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a $175 million non‑cash tax benefit. See "Note 18. Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan’s effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) AND OTHER METRICS
(in thousands, except percentages)
Year Ended
December 31,
Change
2025
2024
Cash provided by operating activities
$
505,227
345,926
46
%
Investment in property and equipment
(14,504
)
(7,712
)
Free cash flow (1)
$
490,723
$
338,214
45
%
Supplemental information (2)
Litigation settlement, net of recoveries
$
—
$
32,403
Legal fees
35,484
16,197
Restructuring
2,056
5,252
Interest paid on convertible senior notes
1,754
3,810
Income taxes, net of refunds
21,630
82,317
$
60,924
$
139,979
(1) Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities and equipment. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.
(2) The supplemental information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Litigation settlement, net of recoveries: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.
Contacts
Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Investor contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968
Read full story here