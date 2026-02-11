Innovation Accelerates Pega’s Q4 2025 Growth

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV) grows 17% year over year (14% in constant currency)
  • Pega Cloud ACV increases 33% year over year (28% in constant currency)
  • Cash flow from operations and free cash flow grow 45% year over year
  • 2026 guidance of 15% ACV growth, $595M in cash flow from operations, and $575M in free cash flow
  • Increases share repurchase authorization by $1B

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the Enterprise Transformation Company™, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.





2025 was an extraordinary year of progress and execution,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. “We’re entering a transformative era with bold ideas and compelling innovation. Our approach positions us to lead the industry, deliver extraordinary value to clients, and enable clients to overcome legacy system limitations.”

Our 2025 results reflect strong financial discipline, with top and bottom-line beats of our guidance and exceeding the Rule of 40,” Pega COO & CFO, Ken Stillwell, said. “Our recurring business model and our technology leadership position us to continue to accelerate ACV growth, expand margins, and increase free cash flow.”

Financial and performance metrics (1)

____________________
(1) Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV

(in millions, except percentages)

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

1-Year Change

ACV

$

1,372

 

$

1,608

 

 

17

%

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

Constant currency ACV

$

1,372

 

$

1,562

 

 

14

%

 

Note: Constant currency ACV is calculated by applying the December 31, 2024 foreign exchange rates to current period shown.

Cash Flow Growth

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

Change

Total revenue

$

504,317

 

$

490,830

 

3

%

 

$

1,745,812

 

$

1,497,180

 

17

%

Net income - GAAP

$

234,574

 

$

119,090

 

97

%

 

$

393,437

 

$

99,189

 

297

%

Net income - non-GAAP

$

139,554

 

$

147,953

 

(6

)%

 

$

385,411

 

$

270,542

 

42

%

Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$

1.27

 

$

0.63

 

102

%

 

$

2.13

 

$

0.55

 

287

%

Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$

0.76

 

$

0.80

 

(5

)%

 

$

2.10

 

$

1.51

 

39

%

 

(1) Per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

(Dollars in thousands) (2)  

2025

 

2024

 

Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

Change

Pega Cloud

 

$

193,487

38

%

 

$

149,638

30

%

 

$

43,849

 

29

%

 

$

695,902

40

%

 

$

558,734

37

%

 

$

137,168

 

25

%

Maintenance

 

 

79,305

16

%

 

 

81,257

17

%

 

 

(1,952

)

(2

)%

 

 

314,593

18

%

 

 

323,304

22

%

 

 

(8,711

)

(3

)%

Subscription services

 

 

272,792

54

%

 

 

230,895

47

%

 

 

41,897

 

18

%

 

 

1,010,495

58

%

 

 

882,038

59

%

 

 

128,457

 

15

%

Subscription license

 

 

178,215

35

%

 

 

207,113

42

%

 

 

(28,898

)

(14

)%

 

 

507,368

29

%

 

 

401,869

27

%

 

 

105,499

 

26

%

Subscription

 

 

451,007

89

%

 

 

438,008

89

%

 

 

12,999

 

3

%

 

 

1,517,863

87

%

 

 

1,283,907

86

%

 

 

233,956

 

18

%

Consulting

 

 

53,310

11

%

 

 

52,822

11

%

 

 

488

 

1

%

 

 

227,949

13

%

 

 

213,273

14

%

 

 

14,676

 

7

%

Total revenue

 

$

504,317

100

%

 

$

490,830

100

%

 

$

13,487

 

3

%

 

$

1,745,812

100

%

 

$

1,497,180

100

%

 

$

248,632

 

17

%

 

(2) Perpetual license revenue has been combined within Subscription license revenue for all periods presented.

2026 Guidance (1)

As of February 10, 2026, we are providing the following guidance:

 

2026

Annual contract value growth

15%

 

2026

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP (1)

Revenue

$2.0 Billion

 

$2.0 Billion

Diluted earnings per share

$1.87

 

$2.75

 

2026

Cash provided by operating activities

$595 million

Free cash flow

$575 million

 

(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and using Conference ID 6226958, or via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/958808765by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, which is consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. Management uses these measures to assess the performance of the company's operations and establish operational goals and incentives. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our 2026 Guidance and the anticipated growth and development of our business.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, positions, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements represent our views only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the successful execution of investments in artificial intelligence;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • variation in demand for our products and services;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • potential legal and financial liabilities, as well as damage to our reputation, due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
  • our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp. and associated legal proceedings;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings we make with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 10, 2026.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping clients accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. Ready to Build for Change®? Visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (1) (2)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription services

$

272,792

 

 

$

230,895

 

 

$

1,010,495

 

 

$

882,038

 

Subscription license

 

178,215

 

 

 

207,113

 

 

 

507,368

 

 

 

401,869

 

Consulting

 

53,310

 

 

 

52,822

 

 

 

227,949

 

 

 

213,273

 

Total revenue

 

504,317

 

 

 

490,830

 

 

 

1,745,812

 

 

 

1,497,180

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription services

 

46,631

 

 

 

40,988

 

 

 

169,247

 

 

 

149,918

 

Subscription license

 

316

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

1,905

 

Consulting

 

56,518

 

 

 

60,978

 

 

 

250,753

 

 

 

238,842

 

Total cost of revenue

 

103,465

 

 

 

102,355

 

 

 

421,382

 

 

 

390,665

 

Gross profit

 

400,852

 

 

 

388,475

 

 

 

1,324,430

 

 

 

1,106,515

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

153,308

 

 

 

139,655

 

 

 

578,637

 

 

 

534,780

 

Research and development

 

80,855

 

 

 

76,379

 

 

 

312,681

 

 

 

298,074

 

General and administrative

 

40,998

 

 

 

28,207

 

 

 

148,722

 

 

 

112,848

 

Litigation settlement, net of recoveries

 

9,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,750

 

 

 

32,403

 

Restructuring

 

11,578

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

11,540

 

 

 

4,528

 

Total operating expenses

 

296,489

 

 

 

245,486

 

 

 

1,061,330

 

 

 

982,633

 

Income from operations

 

104,363

 

 

 

142,989

 

 

 

263,100

 

 

 

123,882

 

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

 

(2,711

)

 

 

6,318

 

 

 

(14,890

)

 

 

(912

)

Interest income

 

2,398

 

 

 

6,944

 

 

 

13,641

 

 

 

25,779

 

Interest expense

 

(113

)

 

 

(1,788

)

 

 

(1,285

)

 

 

(6,835

)

(Loss) income on capped call transactions

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

(223

)

 

 

(663

)

Other income (loss), net

 

1,037

 

 

 

(299

)

 

 

20,284

 

 

 

1,385

 

Income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

104,974

 

 

 

154,168

 

 

 

280,627

 

 

 

142,636

 

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(129,600

)

 

 

35,078

 

 

 

(112,810

)

 

 

43,447

 

Net income

$

234,574

 

 

$

119,090

 

 

$

393,437

 

 

$

99,189

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.38

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

2.30

 

 

$

0.58

 

Diluted

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

0.55

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

170,001

 

 

 

172,000

 

 

 

170,782

 

 

 

170,530

 

Diluted

 

184,165

 

 

 

191,272

 

 

 

184,790

 

 

 

179,268

 

(1) The number of common shares and per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.

(2) Perpetual license revenue and related cost of revenue have been combined within Subscription license revenue and cost of revenue for all periods presented.

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

212,447

 

$

337,103

Marketable securities

 

213,352

 

 

402,870

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

425,799

 

 

739,973

Accounts receivable, net

 

264,713

 

 

305,468

Unbilled receivables, net

 

166,478

 

 

173,085

Other current assets

 

121,305

 

 

115,178

Total current assets

 

978,295

 

 

1,333,704

Long-term unbilled receivables, net

 

102,544

 

 

61,407

Goodwill

 

81,506

 

 

81,113

Other long-term assets

 

469,499

 

 

292,049

Total assets

$

1,631,844

 

$

1,768,273

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

12,924

 

$

6,226

Accrued expenses

 

44,847

 

 

31,544

Accrued compensation and related expenses

 

148,797

 

 

138,042

Deferred revenue

 

509,275

 

 

423,910

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

467,470

Other current liabilities

 

21,935

 

 

18,866

Total current liabilities

 

737,778

 

 

1,086,058

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

60,825

 

 

67,647

Other long-term liabilities

 

45,860

 

 

29,088

Total liabilities

 

844,463

 

 

1,182,793

Total stockholders’ equity

 

787,381

 

 

585,480

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,631,844

 

$

1,768,273

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net income

$

393,437

 

 

$

99,189

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Non-cash items

 

72,362

 

 

 

227,582

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

 

39,428

 

 

 

19,155

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

505,227

 

 

 

345,926

 

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

197,246

 

 

 

(202,576

)

Cash (used in) financing activities

 

(834,630

)

 

 

(30,214

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

6,988

 

 

 

(4,434

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(125,169

)

 

 

108,702

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

341,529

 

 

 

232,827

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

216,360

 

 

$

341,529

 

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

Change

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

Change

Net income - GAAP

$

234,574

 

 

$

119,090

 

 

97

%

 

$

393,437

 

 

$

99,189

 

 

297

%

Stock-based compensation (2)

 

34,043

 

 

 

34,500

 

 

 

 

 

155,239

 

 

 

142,718

 

 

 

Restructuring

 

11,578

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

 

 

11,540

 

 

 

4,528

 

 

 

Legal fees

 

16,174

 

 

 

4,499

 

 

 

 

 

39,151

 

 

 

18,713

 

 

 

Litigation settlement, net of recoveries

 

9,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,750

 

 

 

32,403

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

627

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

 

 

2,630

 

 

 

3,153

 

 

 

Interest on convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

594

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

2,451

 

 

 

Capped call transactions

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

Repurchases of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(459

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(459

)

 

 

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

 

2,711

 

 

 

(6,318

)

 

 

 

 

14,890

 

 

 

912

 

 

 

Other

 

(941

)

 

 

759

 

 

 

 

 

(20,327

)

 

 

(869

)

 

 

Income taxes (3)

 

(168,962

)

 

 

(6,653

)

 

 

 

 

(221,516

)

 

 

(32,860

)

 

 

Net income - non-GAAP

$

139,554

 

 

$

147,953

 

 

(6

)%

 

$

385,411

 

 

$

270,542

 

 

42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

102

%

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

287

%

non-GAAP adjustments

 

(0.51

)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.96

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

(5

)%

 

$

2.10

 

 

$

1.51

 

 

39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

 

184,165

 

 

 

191,272

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

184,790

 

 

 

179,268

 

 

3

%

Capped call transactions

 

 

 

 

(7,106

)

 

 

 

 

(1,196

)

 

 

(428

)

 

 

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

 

184,165

 

 

 

184,166

 

 

%

 

 

183,594

 

 

 

178,840

 

 

3

%

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Litigation settlement, net of recoveries: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See "Note 20. Commitments And Contingencies" in Item 8 of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and prior filings for further information. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes (the “Notes”), due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The Notes accrued interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, paid semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1. The outstanding Notes were repaid in their entirety at maturity. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Repurchases of convertible senior notes: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
    • Capped call transactions: In periods of GAAP net income, the shares calculated by applying the if-converted method related to the Company’s Notes are included in the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding if they are dilutive. The capped call transactions were expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments the Company must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe that including the expected impact of the capped call transactions in our non-GAAP financial measures provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

(1) Per share amounts have been recast for all prior periods to reflect the effect of the Company’s two-for-one forward common stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend distributed on June 20, 2025.

(2) Stock-based compensation:

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cost of revenue

$

4,909

 

 

$

6,795

 

 

$

26,646

 

 

$

27,353

 

Selling and marketing

 

15,553

 

 

 

13,463

 

 

 

60,721

 

 

 

55,084

 

Research and development

 

7,895

 

 

 

7,059

 

 

 

31,684

 

 

 

29,838

 

General and administrative

 

5,686

 

 

 

7,183

 

 

 

36,188

 

 

 

30,443

 

 

$

34,043

 

 

$

34,500

 

 

$

155,239

 

 

$

142,718

 

Income tax benefit

$

(6,417

)

 

$

(422

)

 

$

(31,043

)

 

$

(1,799

)

(3) Effective income tax rates:

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

GAAP

(40

)%

 

30

%

non-GAAP

22

%

 

22

%

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a release of our valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets in the U.S. federal and state and U.K during the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a $175 million non‑cash tax benefit. See "Note 18. Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan’s effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) AND OTHER METRICS

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Change

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

Cash provided by operating activities

$

505,227

 

 

 

345,926

 

 

46

%

Investment in property and equipment

 

(14,504

)

 

 

(7,712

)

 

 

Free cash flow (1)

$

490,723

 

 

$

338,214

 

 

45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information (2)

 

 

 

 

 

Litigation settlement, net of recoveries

$

 

 

$

32,403

 

 

 

Legal fees

 

35,484

 

 

 

16,197

 

 

 

Restructuring

 

2,056

 

 

 

5,252

 

 

 

Interest paid on convertible senior notes

 

1,754

 

 

 

3,810

 

 

 

Income taxes, net of refunds

 

21,630

 

 

 

82,317

 

 

 

 

$

60,924

 

 

$

139,979

 

 

 

(1) Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities and equipment. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

(2) The supplemental information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

  • Litigation settlement, net of recoveries: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.

