Innovaccer’s AI-Cloud for Healthcare Ranked No. 1 Population Health Management Solution in the 2024 Black Book User Survey for Third Consecutive Year

Innovaccer receives top ratings from hospital and health system customers in 11 key categories in the 2024 Black Book Population Health Management survey.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., the healthcare AI platform company, received the highest customer satisfaction ratings and was recognized as the leading population health management (PHM) vendor in the 2024 Black Book customer survey, making it the third consecutive year that Innovaccer has earned the award. It achieved the highest scores in 11 of the most critical categories and was ranked #1 overall with an impressive score of 9.75. The ranking is based on Innovaccer’s ability to help customers innovate, excel, and succeed in attaining their VBC goals, and acknowledges Innovaccer as an exceptional healthcare IT vendor.





Black Book Research announced Innovaccer as the vendor that received the highest accolades for provider user experience and outcomes in its annual customer survey which evaluated twenty data platforms, data integration, and interoperability solutions. Innovaccer achieved top ratings across key performance indicators, showcasing excellence in areas such as cybersecurity and data privacy efforts, integration and interface execution, as well as maintaining quality client relationships and customer service where it earned an impressive 10 score. According to Black Book: “ Media and clients were correct to reference Innovaccer as a PHM services leader and top vendor.“

Innovaccer scored highest overall with 9.75 and is the only vendor to score a 9 or higher (1 to 10 scale) across all 18 categories. This is the sixth time that Innovaccer has been rated as a top vendor by Black Book Research. Innovaccer’s commitment to delivering AI solutions that drive exceptional value and experience is evidenced by its consistently high scores.

“ Being recognized as the #1 AI-powered population health management vendor for the third time by Black Book is a testament to our commitment to transforming healthcare through innovative AI technology,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “ Providers need intelligent, AI-driven solutions that manage data effectively. In this dynamic healthcare landscape, it is essential that providers have a strong, proven data platform to manage and improve the health of communities and populations. Leveraging our AI Cloud for Healthcare, our leading generative AI solutions are part of a comprehensive AI ecosystem that aims to reduce physician burnout and improve patient interactions and outcomes.”

The 2024 Black Book customer survey is based on the responses of over 2,500 participants compiled from August 2023 to January 2024. The survey incorporates insights from technology, clinical, and financial leaders from hospitals, physician organizations, ambulatory care, ancillaries, health systems, and clinically integrated networks. It evaluated population health management technologies based on eighteen key performance indicators for population health management—strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, risk models, client relationships, cultural fit, trust, accountability, deployment, implementation, interoperability, reliability, financial viability, managerial stability, customer care support, and best-of-breed technology.

“ As health systems grapple with the intricacies of population health management, challenges to the data ecosystem within hospitals can impede overall progress,” said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research. “ Uniting datasets from diverse sources is pivotal for empowering population health efforts, yet, thus far, it has proven to be a formidable challenge for both payers and providers. Population health management technology plays a transformative role in collecting, integrating, normalizing, and interpreting data from a spectrum of care interactions, devices, apps, and settings. This capability is especially crucial in the context of a value-based healthcare system.”

According to the survey, 92% of healthcare IT leaders said that their organizations are placing a high priority on data integration planning, and 51% have earmarked funds in their budget to address this pressing issue. Survey findings show that this heightened need is due to escalating provider costs from identifying and mitigating duplicate and unnecessary procedures (94%), an increasing volume of healthcare consumer data (80%), and heightened consumer demand on providers for health results (96%). Yet, according to 88% of polled technology executives, as the demand for advanced operational technologies to manage expenditure rises, growth of the global healthcare IT integration market faces substantial impediments due to concerns about data privacy.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered, including Innovaccer, and are encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors’ clients. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data see: https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com Source: Black Book Research

