Innovaccer Achieves Best in KLAS Across Data & AI Platform for Providers, Payer AI, and CRM

Innovaccer scored 93.2 on Data Analytics Platform (Gravity), 90.1 on Customer Relationship Management Platform (Cured), and 90.5 on Data Analytics Platform for Payers (Galaxy), achieving Best in KLAS based on independent customer feedback

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, announced that it has achieved Best in KLAS scores across three categories in the latest 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services: Data Analytics Platform for Providers, Data Analytics Platform for Payers, and Customer Relationship Management Platforms. The scores are based on direct customer feedback collected through validated interviews with healthcare providers and payers.

Best in KLAS reflects the highest customer performance scores within each category, grounded in real world use across clinical and operational environments.

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.” — Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research

Gravity, Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare intelligence platform for enabling scalable AI agents on an enterprise data foundation, received a score of 93.2 in the Data Analytics Platform for Providers category, well above the market average of 83.9. The score strongly reflects Gravity’s ability to aggregate, normalize, and activate data at scale, supporting analytics, interoperability, and AI across complex healthcare environments.

Cured, Innovaccer’s healthcare-native, AI-powered CRM solution, received a score of 90.1 in the Customer Relationship Management category, exceeding the market average of 88 and earning Best in KLAS for the third consecutive year. This marks Cured’s strong performance in the category and aligns with its focus on fast development, high configurability, and flexibility to support evolving business needs.

Galaxy, the company’s AI risk adjustment and analytics platform for payers, received a score of 90.5 in the Data Analytics Platform for Payers category, outperforming the market average of 87.2. This recognition reflects Galaxy’s leadership in the category and Innovaccer’s continued focus on improving performance visibility and accuracy across value-based care and risk adjustment programs, empowering payer organizations to move from reactive to proactive, automated decision-making.

“What matters most to us is how our customers experience Innovaccer in their day to day operations,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “These scores reinforce that healthcare organizations see real value in a connected foundation that brings data, intelligence, and workflows together to support better decisions across care delivery and operations.”

Together, these results reinforce Innovaccer’s platform approach, making it the only technology company to score Best in KLAS across interoperable data infrastructure and AI applications that support greater autonomy in healthcare operations. By operating on a shared foundation, these solutions help organizations reduce manual effort, improve outcomes, and manage costs more effectively.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

