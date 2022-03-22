Home Business Wire Inmarsat Government LAISR Wins 2022 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Award
Mobile Satellite User Association’s Award recognizes the company’s track record of successful customer-centric innovation

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InmarsatGovernment–Inmarsat Government, the leading provider of secure, global, mission-critical telecommunications to the U.S. government, is the recipient of a 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovation Award from the Mobile Satellite User Association (MSUA). The company was honored in the “Aerospace Mobile Innovation” category for its L-Band Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LAISR) service.

This year’s recognition marks the sixth time in seven years that Inmarsat was selected as a winner of this prestigious award. LAISR joins Inmarsat’s Arctic payloads – GX10A & GX10B – Global Xpress, LACE II, L-TAC and WiSL in the list of the company’s innovations that MSUA has recognized with this prestigious award.

Inmarsat Government, a wholly owned subsidiary of Inmarsat, developed the LAISR capability in response to U.S. government requirements for cost-effective high-speed beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) global connectivity for small-aperture aero platforms. With LAISR, airborne users can receive and return large quantities of video and sensor data at rates as high as 3 Mbps, while simultaneously maintaining the reliability, ease of use and low cost of adoption that is provided by the ELERA worldwide space and ground network.

LAISR is delivered via low-profile, small form-factor ultralightweight terminals that maximize aviation platform range and reduce signatures. The compact size and low weight of these terminals make them ideal for smaller Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

Steve Gizinski, President, Inmarsat Government, said: “Inmarsat’s team prides itself on delivering innovative solutions that meet our customers current and future needs – and LAISR is a testament to our commitment to the U.S. government market. Every innovation is designed with our customers and their missions in mind so that they can operate with confidence.”

Notes to Editors

For more information on the MSUA awards please visit https://www.msua.org/awards.

ABOUT INMARSAT GOVERNMENT

The U.S. government has relied on and trusted Inmarsat satellite services since 1979. Inmarsat Government continues to deliver the world’s most advanced global, mobile satellite communication services to U.S. defense, intelligence, homeland security, public safety and civilian agencies, with highly reliable, secure and affordable connectivity. Built with government users in mind, Inmarsat Government provides resilient, flexible capabilities to complement government satellite resources, anytime, anywhere. Leveraging an industry-leading scalable multiband network infrastructure, Inmarsat Government offers a suite of managed network services and end-to-end communication solutions to support users on land, at sea and in the air, even in the world’s most remote regions. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Inmarsat Government is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Inmarsat Group Holdings Limited.

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

