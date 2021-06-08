Ingram Micro’s IT Channel Partners Gain an Advantage with “Core to Edge” Advanced Solutions for Securing and Managing the Distributed Enterprise

Multi-million-dollar investments give channel partners in 122 countries complex advanced technology solutions to address the Cybersecurity and Data Center needs of work from anywhere and the digital systems to provide a more exceptional customer experience

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Ingram Micro Inc.’s multi-million-dollar investments within its global Advanced Solutions organization are resulting in new and innovative business resources, opportunities, services and solutions for IT channel partners in more than 122 countries. As part of its efforts, the industry leader is also continuing to modernize its processes and systems enabling channel partners to benefit from and provide a more exceptional customer experience.





“Our global Advanced Solutions organization continues to give our channel partners a clear advantage in the markets they serve locally and globally,” says Paul Bay, executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro. “We’re continuing to invest in and serve as a business partner to solution providers, as well as Managed Services and cloud providers, giving them more innovative ways to run their businesses better, grow markets faster and do more for their customers. We’ve also made it easier for technology manufacturers, cloud and software companies to have an efficient, high impact sales channel with multiple routes to market worldwide.”

Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions is a worldwide organization anchored by eight global Centers of Excellence (COEs) and thousands of specialists and solutions architects spanning 122 countries. The worldwide business engages with more than 180 emerging and established vendor partners and operates throughout Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Over the last three years, Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions organization enabled thousands of midsized and small business channel partners to offer a variety of technology solutions including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Data Center, IoT, Security and UCaaS technologies. And, within the last 18 months, the organization has achieved major milestones including:

Established an innovative Ingram Micro Financial Solutions’ global team ready to design ways to boost cashflow by allowing businesses to buy cloud and consumption licenses together with technology product to consume technology as an operating expense, and an agile credit organization granting auto-credit increases for loyal Ingram Micro channel partners.

A custom program for new and emerging manufacturers or providers of enterprise-grade technology solutions and services, such as its most recent global announcement with UiPath

Record growth of nearly 30% with Cybersecurity solutions from more than 80 providers and IT channel ecosystem partners, including the industry’s most valuable Cybersecurity companies, and groundbreaking Ingram Micro software solutions currently under pilot in EMEA.

Additions to the Business Transformation Centers in Buffalo, NY and recently launched Center in Singapore, showcasing exclusive Ingram Micro-bundled Advanced Solutions, which include in-house consultative professional experts and services, in addition to proof-of-concept demonstrations for business decision-makers.

Debut of the UCC Center of Excellence in EMEA, which served as a lifeline for channel partners across EMEA supplying Unified Communications and UCaaS during the pandemic.

Expanded Data Center Managed and Professional Services, which give channel partners an easier way to market, sell and support a full solution stack on premise, hybrid and in the cloud.

Launch of Ingram Micro’s IoT Innovation Lab and Virtual Experience team based in Irvine, CA, providing a fast-track to IoT solutions adopted by local governments, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Dozens of industry accolades locally, regionally and globally for its excellence in execution including Distributor of the Year and Partner of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

“Last quarter we had a number of strategic vendors sign new agreements in Latin America, North America and APAC to ensure channel partners have an expert level of support for their solutions,” says Advanced Solutions leader Sabine Howest, vice president, Global Partner Engagement and IoT, Ingram Micro.

Additionally, new investments are being made to enhance Ingram Micro’s expertise across the board and in specific categories including robotics and automation, as well as IoT and Artificial Intelligence.

“We’re assembling an ecosystem of valuable partnerships, combined with experts only Ingram Micro can provide to make it easier for our channel partners to go-to-market in a more agile way with modern technology solutions,” says Howest. “More and more channel partners and providers are using our COEs to build unique, global go-to-market teams and alliances to support their solutions and services. 2020 brought us closer to our partners and providers, together we grew stronger and accomplished more than we ever imagined. This year we’ve set the bar high to invest in our partners and give them an even stronger advantage.”

For more information, Ingram Micro channel partners are encouraged to connect with their sales representatives. Click here to learn more about Ingram Micro Advanced Solutions.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

Contacts

Marie Meoli Rourke



WhiteFox Marketing Inc.



714-292-2199



marie@whitefoxpr.com