Ingram Micro Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) (“Ingram Micro” or the “Company”) today reported fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results for the period ended December 28, 2024. The Company reported fourth quarter net sales of $13.3 billion, net income on a GAAP basis of $83.1 million or $0.36 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $213.1 million or $0.92 per share.(1) Included in these results is the discrete impact of charges in India totaling $0.07 per share as further described below.

“ We are pleased with our Q4 performance where we saw a return to year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong performance in Cloud and in Client and Endpoint Solutions,” said Paul Bay, Ingram Micro’s Chief Executive Officer. “ We are well positioned to continue this momentum into 2025. Entering 2025, our strategy of innovating and differentiating on the platform continues to gain momentum, as our core lines of business return to growth. The technology investments we have made position us well to help our customers and vendor partners gain operational efficiencies.”

“ Our full year results highlight our focus on working capital management and profitable growth. We generated strong adjusted free cash flow of $443.3 million during the year and repaid $483 million of our term loan balance,” said Mike Zilis, Ingram Micro’s Chief Financial Officer. “ We will be paying a quarterly dividend beginning in the first quarter of 2025. Our commitment to disciplined spend and quality of revenue will remain key to our strategy in 2025.”

Consolidated Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Results(1)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

December 28, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended

December 30, 2023 2024 vs. 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount % of Net

Sales Amount % of Net

Sales Net sales $ 13,344,670 $ 13,019,501 $ 325,169 Gross profit 936,085 7.01 % 978,660 7.52 % (42,575 ) Income from operations 248,500 1.86 % 330,935 2.54 % (82,435 ) Net income 83,116 0.62 % 136,524 1.05 % (53,408 ) Adjusted Income from Operations 305,237 2.29 % 372,831 2.86 % (67,594 ) Adjusted EBITDA 418,061 3.13 % 435,390 3.34 % (17,329 ) Non-GAAP Net Income 213,097 1.60 % 220,902 1.70 % (7,805 ) EPS: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.61 Non-GAAP EPS: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.99

Consolidated Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales totaled $13.3 billion, compared to $13.0 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, representing an increase of 2.5%. The year-over-year increase was primarily a result of higher net sales in our North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, partially offset by a net sales decline in our EMEA region. The translation impact of foreign currencies relative to the US Dollar had an approximate 0.8% negative impact on the year-over-year net sales comparison.

Gross profit was $936.1 million, compared to $978.7 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Gross margin was 7.01%, compared to 7.52% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was driven by a shift in sales mix towards our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions net sales, as well as mix towards the lower-margin, lower cost-to-serve Asia-Pacific region and a higher mix of large enterprise project sales, which typically yield lower margins.

Income from operations was $248.5 million, compared to $330.9 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Adjusted income from operations was $305.2 million, compared to $372.8 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Included in the results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 is $34.1 million of selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, or 26 basis points of net sales, representing the value of restricted stock units that immediately vested in connection with our initial public offering (“IPO”) in October 2024. Also included in these results are the impacts of discrete charges in India, which yielded inventory write-offs impacting gross profit by $9.1 million, or 7 basis points of net sales, and goods and services tax charges and higher professional services costs impacting operating expenses by $11.2 million, or 8 basis points of net sales in the 2024 quarter.

Income from operations margin was 1.86%, compared to 2.54% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Adjusted income from operations margin was 2.29% compared to 2.86% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the mix shift in net sales and resulting impact on gross margins, as well as the impact of restricted stock units vesting and the India charges noted above which negatively impacted the current year margin by 41 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA was $418.1 million, compared to $435.4 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Diluted EPS was $0.36, compared to $0.61 in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.92, compared to $0.99 in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The EPS impact of the India items noted above was $0.07.

Cash provided in operations was $310.0 million, compared to $0.9 million used in operations in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, and adjusted free cash flow was $337.2 million, compared to $13.4 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Regional Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

North America

Net sales were $4.7 billion, compared to $4.5 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year increase in North American net sales was driven by strength across all lines of business, particularly PCs, server and storage. Net sales in the current year were particularly strong with our large enterprise customers.

Income from operations was $115.2 million, compared to $125.3 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year decrease was impacted by an increase of $8.6 million in restructuring charges taken in the current year fiscal fourth quarter.

Income from operations margin was 2.47%, compared to 2.76% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions and enterprise customers as well as restructuring costs impacting the current year fiscal fourth quarter by 17 basis points. These impacts were partially offset by continued optimization of our operating expenses, including restructuring actions taken in 2023 and early 2024.

EMEA

Net sales were $4.1 billion, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year decrease in EMEA net sales was primarily a result of a decrease in advanced solutions, partially offset by modest growth in client and endpoint solutions.

Income from operations was $90.9 million, compared to $106.9 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year decrease was impacted by an increase of $4.3 million in restructuring charges taken in the current year fiscal fourth quarter.

Income from operations margin was 2.23%, compared to 2.59% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions, as well as restructuring costs impacting the current year fiscal fourth quarter by 11 basis points.

Asia-Pacific

Net sales were $3.6 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The increase in Asia-Pacific net sales was driven by net sales of client and endpoint solutions, led by growth in tablets and consumer electronics product sales, partially offset by softer advanced solutions.

Income from operations was $53.5 million, compared to $76.4 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Income from operations margin was 1.49%, compared to 2.29% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. These regional results include a 56 basis point negative impact of the discrete charges in India noted previously. The remaining year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily the result of a greater mix of lower-margin client and endpoint solutions offset partially by improved operating expense leverage.

Latin America

Net sales were $1.0 billion in both the current and prior fiscal fourth quarter. The 0.9% decrease in Latin American net sales was primarily driven by currency translation rates, which had a negative impact of 8.4% on the year-over-year comparison of net sales. All lines of business grew year-over-year on an FX neutral basis.

Income from operations was $44.1 million, compared to $34.1 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

Income from operations margin was 4.35%, compared to 3.34% in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. The year-over-year increase in income from operations margin was a result of strong sales growth in higher-margin advanced solutions and cloud offerings.

Consolidated Fiscal 2024 Results(1)

Fiscal Year Ended

December 28, 2024 Fiscal Year Ended

December 30, 2023 2024 vs. 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Amount % of Net

Sales Amount % of Net

Sales Net sales $ 47,983,671 $ 48,040,364 $ (56,693 ) Gross profit 3,444,945 7.18 % 3,547,137 7.38 % (102,192 ) Income from operations 817,923 1.70 % 944,347 1.97 % (126,424 ) Net income 264,222 0.55 % 352,712 0.73 % (88,490 ) Adjusted Income from Operations 999,661 2.08 % 1,103,561 2.30 % (103,900 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1,318,634 2.75 % 1,353,092 2.82 % (34,458 ) Non-GAAP Net Income 627,886 1.31 % 638,118 1.33 % (10,232 ) EPS: Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.59 Non-GAAP EPS: Basic $ 2.79 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 2.79 $ 2.87

Consolidated Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales totaled $48.0 billion, representing a decrease of 0.1% from the prior fiscal year, although the translation impact of foreign currencies relative to the US Dollar had an approximate 0.4% negative impact on this year-over-year comparison. While net sales showed strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region through the year, this was offset by softer results in the other three regions.

Gross profit was $3,444.9 million, compared to $3,547.1 million in the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin was 7.18%, compared to 7.38% in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was driven by generally stronger volumes in our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions net sales as well as an overall mix shift towards our lower-margin, lower cost-to-serve Asia-Pacific region.

Income from operations was $817.9 million, compared to $944.3 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted income from operations was $999.7 million, compared to $1,103.6 million in the prior fiscal year.

Income from operations margin was 1.70%, compared to 1.97% in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted income from operations margin was 2.08%, compared to 2.30% in the prior fiscal year. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a mix shift towards our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions net sales, while cost controls and reduction actions taken in 2024 and earlier yielded positive operating expense leverage year-over-year. Included in the results for fiscal 2024 are discrete charges in India that impacted gross margin and income from operations as well as the stock-based compensation charge with our IPO. Combined these factors contributed to a 13 basis point negative impact on income from operations margin.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1,318.6 million, compared to $1,353.1 million in the prior year.

Diluted EPS was $1.18, compared to $1.59 in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.79, compared to $2.87 in the prior fiscal year.

Cash provided by operations was $333.8 million, compared to $58.8 million in the prior fiscal year, and adjusted free cash flow was $443.3 million, compared to $19.9 million in the prior fiscal year. We continue to manage our balance sheet with a focus on return on investment, profitable growth, and quality of net sales over time.

Regional Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

North America

Net sales were $17.4 billion, compared to $18.2 billion in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease in North American net sales was driven by declines in advanced solutions and client and endpoint solutions, partially offset by strong growth in cloud and other.

Income from operations was $322.2 million, compared to $350.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Income from operations margin was 1.85%, compared to 1.93% in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions, partially offset by continued optimization of our operating expenses, including restructuring actions taken in 2023 and early 2024.

EMEA

Net sales were $14.3 billion, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease in EMEA net sales was primarily a result of a decrease in advanced solutions, partially offset by solid growth in cloud and modest growth in client and endpoint solutions.

Income from operations was $259.4 million, compared to $317.2 million in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease was impacted by an increase of $13.9 million in restructuring charges taken in the current year.

Income from operations margin was 1.82%, compared to 2.19% in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards our lower-margin client and endpoint solutions, including a challenging comparison to prior year where margins and vendor programs were stronger, particularly on certain supply-constrained products mainly in advanced solutions. The restructuring charges noted above, as well as an increase in SG&A expenses driven by inflationary and other factors, also impacted this year-over-year comparison.

Asia-Pacific

Net sales were $12.8 billion, compared to $11.6 billion in the prior fiscal year. The increase in Asia-Pacific net sales was driven by stronger net sales of client and endpoint solutions, led by growth in smartphones and consumer electronics. The translation impact of foreign currencies relative to the US Dollar had an approximate 1% negative impact on the year-over-year net sales comparison.

Income from operations was $223.4 million, compared to $247.1 million in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease was impacted by an increase of $5.7 million in restructuring charges taken in the current year.

Income from operations margin was 1.75% compared to 2.14% in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease in income from operations margin was primarily the result of a mix shift towards lower-margin client and endpoint solutions offset partially by improved operating expense leverage. The year-over-year comparison was also negatively impacted by 23 basis points from the discrete charges in India previously noted in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 as well as a 5 basis point increase in restructuring charges noted above.

Latin America

Net sales were $3.6 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in Latin American net sales was primarily driven by declines in net sales of advanced solutions and client and endpoint solutions, partially offset by robust growth in cloud. Furthermore, the translation impact of foreign currencies to the US Dollar had an approximate 3% negative impact on year-over-year net sales comparisons.

Income from operations was $119.6 million, compared to $93.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

Income from operations margin was 3.33% compared to 2.47% in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year increase in income from operations margin was a result of stronger gross margins across most categories coupled with strong operating expense management throughout the year. Latin America’s operating margin also benefited by 47 basis points year-over-year related to an improvement in bad debt expenses due to a single project that generated reserves in 2023, but for which amounts were collected and reserves reversed in 2024.

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Outlook

The following outlook is forward-looking, based on the Company’s current expectations for the fiscal first quarter of 2025, and actual results may differ materially from what is indicated. We provide EPS guidance on a non-GAAP basis because certain information necessary to reconcile such guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control.(1)

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share data) Low High Net sales $ 11,425 $ 11,825 Gross profit $ 785 $ 835 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.61

Our fiscal first quarter guidance is reflective of a continued strengthening market in the North America and Latin America regions, but with heavier concentration towards client and endpoint solutions, as well as large enterprise customers. A softer demand environment in western European markets and significant competitive pressures on pricing of large projects in India are also factors in our outlook on gross profit in the fiscal first quarter of 2025. Our guidance assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% on a non-GAAP basis, and 234.9 million diluted shares outstanding.

Dividend Payment

The Company’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.074 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025.

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company’s board of directors has also approved a share repurchase plan whereby, from time to time, the Company may repurchase up to $75 million of the Company’s common stock in connection with one or more secondary public offerings by Imola JV Holdings, L.P., our controlling stockholder, when an independent committee of the board of directors deems such repurchases are appropriate. Such repurchase authority expires on February 26, 2026.

