Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.

New Collaboration with T-Mobile Enables Channel Partners to Market, Sell and Support Next Generation Wireless Networking Solutions and Capitalize on the Benefits of 5G

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises.





“Today’s businesses require modern networking solutions that are agile, flexible and reliable – allowing their teams and their customers to connect and engage securely almost anywhere at any time,” says George Fischer, senior vice president of Sales, T-Mobile for Business. “By aligning with Ingram Micro, T-Mobile brings fast, reliable connectivity on a proven 5G network to tens of thousands of Ingram Micro channel partners and their customers in the U.S. who are striving to make IT work virtually anywhere for businesses.”

Ingram Micro notes the IT channel, which includes many IT business experts including agents, sub-agents, MSPs and VARs, represents many of the industry’s most valued ecosystem players and top influencers creating awareness and driving adoption of 5G. Simultaneously these same channel partners are challenged with successfully securing and optimizing today’s workforce and workflows using public, private and hybrid cloud networks. To assist in their efforts, Ingram Micro and T-Mobile are working closely to:

– Further educate the market on the benefits of 5G and secure connectivity



– Speed the adoption of industry-aligned 5G solutions at scale by simplifying the sales cycle for the IT channel and their customers

“Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need,” says Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro.

News of the collaboration between Ingram Micro and T-Mobile was announced at the Ingram Micro ONE event taking place this week (Nov. 7-10) in Orlando, Florida. For more information, channel partners are encouraged to engage their Ingram Micro sales representatives.

